IndiGo Q3 results: Profit slips 18% to Rs 2,449 crore; revenue up 14%

InterGlobe Aviation Ltd (IndiGo's parent) on Friday reported an 18.3 per cent fall, year-on-year (YoY), in its net profit for the December 2024 quarter (Q3 FY25). During the quarter under review, profit came at Rs 2,448.8 crore compared to Rs 2,998.1 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal.

The airline's revenue from operations, however, rose 13.7 per cent to Rs 22,110.7 crore from Rs 19,452.1 crore in the year-ago period. Total income for the quarter ended December 2024 was at Rs 22,992.8 crore, an increase of 14.6 per cent over the same period last year.

For the quarter, our passenger ticket revenues were Rs 19,267.8 crore, an increase of 12.3 per cent and ancillary revenues were Rs 2,153.1 crore, an uptick of 22.3 per cent compared to the same period last year.

In Q3 FY25, total expenses for the quarter ended December 2024 were at Rs 20,465.7 crore, up 19.9 per cent YoY.

Pieter Elbers, CEO, said, "We delivered a strong third quarter of financial year 2025, both operationally and financially. We reported a total income of Rs 23,000 crore, reflecting a growth of 15 per cent and profit excluding the impact of currency movement of Rs 3,850 crore. Including currency impact, we reported a profit of Rs 2,450 crore highlighting the effective execution of our clear and well-defined strategy. These results were driven by robust demand in the market and our ability to cater to that demand supported by lower fuel prices."

"We touched new milestones as we operated a peak of 2,200 daily flights and served a record 3.11 crore passengers during the quarter. We will continue the growth path to offer our customers with options to conveniently fly to the destination of their choice," he added.

As of December 31, 2024, IndiGo had a total cash balance of Rs 43,780.8 crore comprising Rs 28,903.5 crore of free cash and Rs 14,877.3 crore of restricted cash.

Fleet size was at 437, including 45 A320 CEOs (19 damp lease and 6 secondary leases), 199 A320 NEOs, 128 A321 NEOs, 48 ATRs, 3 A321 freighters, 12 B737 (damp lease) and 2 B777 (damp lease); a net increase of 27 passenger aircraft during the quarter.

The quarterly numbers were out post-market hours today. Earlier in the day, IndiGo shares settled 0.60 per cent higher at Rs 4,162.80.