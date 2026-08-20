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IndusInd Bank: Crisil upgrades outlook; stock in short-term upmove

IndusInd Bank: Crisil upgrades outlook; stock in short-term upmove

INDUSINDBK1,010.80(0.58%)

IndusInd Bank: Crisil revised the outlook on IndusInd Bank’s long-term debt instruments to stable from Negative, while reaffirming ratings at CRISIL AA+.

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Aug 20, 2026 9:10 AM IST
IndusInd Bank: Crisil upgrades outlook; stock in short-term upmove IndusInd Bank shares are trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 30 day but higher than the 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages. 

Shares of IndusInd Bank Ltd are in focus today after Crisil upgraded outlook to stable from negative. Crisil revised the outlook on IndusInd Bank’s long-term debt instruments to stable from Negative, while reaffirming ratings at CRISIL AA+.

Following are the details of the upgrade:

Infrastructure Bonds: Rs 1,500 Cr infrastructure bonds reaffirmed at CRISIL AA+/Stable, outlook revised to stable from negative.

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Tier-2 Bonds: Rs 4,000 crore Basel III compliant Tier-2 bonds reaffirmed at CRISIL AA+/Stable. Outlook revised to stable from negative.

Short-Term Rating: Short-term fixed deposits and certificates of deposits reaffirmed at CRISIL A1+.

Credit Profile: The shift to Stable removes the earlier Negative outlook while maintaining the bank’s existing long-term credit rating.

The revision in outlook factors in the gradual improvement in the earnings profile, stabilisation in the deposit franchise with increasing share of granular deposits, and the strategic shift in lending to relatively stable asset segments.

The bank delivered a stronger performance in the first quarter of fiscal 2027, with net profit rising to Rs 1,037 crore from Rs 889 crore in fiscal 2026. Return on assets (RoA) also improved significantly to 0.8%, compared with 0.2% in the previous fiscal year.

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The improvement was primarily driven by lower credit costs and stronger operating profitability. Credit cost moderated to around 1% in Q1 FY27, from 1.5% in fiscal 2026. Meanwhile, pre-provisioning profit (PPoP) as a percentage of average assets increased to 2.0%, compared with 1.7% in the previous fiscal year.

The bank’s improved profitability metrics indicate a gradual strengthening in underlying earnings. However, sustaining this improvement in profitability and maintaining control over credit costs will remain key monitorables going forward.

Stock movement 

In the previous session, the IndusInd Bank stock fell 0.15% to Rs 1011.95 with its market cap declining to Rs 78,844 crore on BSE. However, the stock has gained 43% from the 52-week low of Rs 710.85 on September 26, 2025.

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IndusInd Bank shares are trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 30 day but higher than the 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

In a year, the stock of IndusInd Bank has gained 29 per cent and has gained 13% in three months.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Aug 20, 2026 9:05 AM IST
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