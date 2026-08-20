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LPG, CNG, PNG prices today, August 20: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other cities

LPG, CNG, PNG prices today, August 20: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other cities

LPG, CNG, PNG prices on August 20: The government has approved an incentive scheme for city gas distributors to increase domestic connections for piped cooking gas.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 20, 2026 8:25 AM IST
LPG, CNG, PNG prices today, August 20: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other citiesLPG, CNG, PNG prices on August 20: Check fuel rates across major cities

LPG, CNG, PNG prices today: Concerns over LPG, CNG and PNG prices continue amid uncertainty over supplies following the West Asia war and disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz. This has prompted India to diversify its supply chain and secure imports from alternative sources.

LPG sales in India have declined, while domestic cooking gas continues to be sold below cost. This has increased the burden on state-run fuel retailers.

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In a written reply to lawmakers, junior oil minister Suresh Gopi said Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation have been selling a 14.2-kg household LPG cylinder for ₹942 in Delhi since June 2026. The revenue loss incurred by state fuel retailers on LPG sales stood at ₹188 per cylinder in August.

MUST READ | India wants to secure more LPG from the US under annual contracts for 2027: Report 

14.2 kg LPG cylinder rates on August 20

Cities

Price (₹/cylinder)

Delhi

 942

Bengaluru

 944.50

Hyderabad

 994

Mumbai

 941.50

Chennai

 957.50

Kolkata

 968

Jaipur

945.50

Noida

939.50

Gurugram

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950.50

Chandigarh

951.50

Commercial (19kg) LPG cylinder rates on August 20

Cities

Price (₹/cylinder)

Delhi

2,738

Bengaluru

2,821

Hyderabad

2,985

Mumbai

2,691.50

Chennai

2,906

Kolkata

2,872.50

Jaipur

2,765.50

Noida

2,738

Gurugram

2,755

Chandigarh

2,760

CNG prices across major cities on August 20

Cities

Price (₹/kg)

Delhi

83.09

Bengaluru

97

Hyderabad

109

Mumbai

 86

Chennai

 97

Kolkata

 99.50

Jaipur

96.50

Noida

91.70

Gurugram

88.12

Chandigarh

99.90

PNG prices across major cities on August 20

Cities

Price (₹/SCM)

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Delhi

 49.59

Bengaluru

 53

Hyderabad

 51

Mumbai

 51.50

Chennai

 50

Kolkata

 50

Jaipur

49.50

Noida

49.45

Gurugram

48.40

Chandigarh

54.70

LPG consumption fell more than 16% year-on-year to 2.35 million tonnes last month. Shortages have pushed households and industries towards piped natural gas as well as more polluting fuels such as biomass and kerosene.

The government is seeking to reduce its dependence on imported cooking gas. It has directed Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum to source at least 15% of India’s LPG imports for 2027 through US term contracts, with plans to raise the share to as much as 25%.

India has also moved to strengthen domestic LPG supplies. In an order issued on August 13, the Petroleum and Natural Gas Ministry fixed maximum LPG production levels for 21 refineries and upstream companies, with combined production potential of 63,810 tonnes a day.

DON'T MISS | Govt approves incentive scheme for gas distributors to speed up household PNG connections 

The move aims to create a domestic supply buffer after the West Asia conflict highlighted India’s vulnerability to disruptions in imported cooking gas. The potential output is more than twice domestic LPG production in the financial year ended March 31, 2026, and represents around 70% of the country’s daily consumption.

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The government has also approved an incentive scheme for city gas distributors to increase domestic connections for piped cooking gas. The scheme will begin on September 1, 2026.

The Centre aims to reduce LPG imports and subsidy expenditure while expanding access to cooking gas through domestic PNG connections.

The measures come as uncertainty around the Strait of Hormuz continues to raise concerns over energy supplies, keeping pressure on the pricing outlook for LPG, CNG and PNG.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Aug 20, 2026 8:24 AM IST
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