LPG, CNG, PNG prices today, August 20: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other cities

In a written reply to lawmakers, junior oil minister Suresh Gopi said Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation have been selling a 14.2-kg household LPG cylinder for ₹942 in Delhi since June 2026. The revenue loss incurred by state fuel retailers on LPG sales stood at ₹188 per cylinder in August.

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14.2 kg LPG cylinder rates on August 20

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 942 Bengaluru 944.50 Hyderabad 994 Mumbai 941.50 Chennai 957.50 Kolkata 968 Jaipur 945.50 Noida 939.50 Gurugram Advertisement 950.50 Chandigarh 951.50

Commercial (19kg) LPG cylinder rates on August 20

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 2,738 Bengaluru 2,821 Hyderabad 2,985 Mumbai 2,691.50 Chennai 2,906 Kolkata 2,872.50 Jaipur 2,765.50 Noida 2,738 Gurugram 2,755 Chandigarh 2,760

CNG prices across major cities on August 20

Cities Price (₹/kg) Delhi 83.09 Bengaluru 97 Hyderabad 109 Mumbai 86 Chennai 97 Kolkata 99.50 Jaipur 96.50 Noida 91.70 Gurugram 88.12 Chandigarh 99.90

PNG prices across major cities on August 20

Cities Price (₹/SCM) Advertisement Delhi 49.59 Bengaluru 53 Hyderabad 51 Mumbai 51.50 Chennai 50 Kolkata 50 Jaipur 49.50 Noida 49.45 Gurugram 48.40 Chandigarh 54.70

LPG consumption fell more than 16% year-on-year to 2.35 million tonnes last month. Shortages have pushed households and industries towards piped natural gas as well as more polluting fuels such as biomass and kerosene.

The government is seeking to reduce its dependence on imported cooking gas. It has directed Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum to source at least 15% of India’s LPG imports for 2027 through US term contracts, with plans to raise the share to as much as 25%.

India has also moved to strengthen domestic LPG supplies. In an order issued on August 13, the Petroleum and Natural Gas Ministry fixed maximum LPG production levels for 21 refineries and upstream companies, with combined production potential of 63,810 tonnes a day.

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The move aims to create a domestic supply buffer after the West Asia conflict highlighted India’s vulnerability to disruptions in imported cooking gas. The potential output is more than twice domestic LPG production in the financial year ended March 31, 2026, and represents around 70% of the country’s daily consumption.

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The government has also approved an incentive scheme for city gas distributors to increase domestic connections for piped cooking gas. The scheme will begin on September 1, 2026.

The Centre aims to reduce LPG imports and subsidy expenditure while expanding access to cooking gas through domestic PNG connections.

The measures come as uncertainty around the Strait of Hormuz continues to raise concerns over energy supplies, keeping pressure on the pricing outlook for LPG, CNG and PNG.

