Apple hints at major AI announcement as new 'Gen AI' page appears ahead of WWDC 2026

Apple’s annual developers event, the World Wide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2026, is just days away, and a new subdomain dedicated to generative AI has surfaced ahead of the event. According to a Macrumour report, the subdomain, "genai.apple.com", is said to be a separate section on Apple’s website that may reveal Apple’s plan to expand its AI services. However, the page is not live yet.

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Apple's new Gen AI website

Apple already has a page dedicated to Apple Intelligence that highlights the company’s AI-related upgrades across platforms and ecosystems. Therefore, the need for a separate genai.apple.com page is unclear. As of now, the company is expected to reveal generative AI features for the new page similar to chatbots like ChatGPT and Claude.

Previously, it was reported that Apple could announce a dedicated Siri app, which may come with a chatbot-like interface and a more personalised experience. The app is also said to bring privacy-focused features like auto-deleting chats that will automatically delete conversations after 30 days or a year, based on user preferences. (Read about the feature here)

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In addition, the company has also partnered with Google to power Apple’s multimodal capabilities with Gemini AI. However, Siri is said to run on Apple’s private cloud computing servers to maintain user privacy. These upgrades will reportedly be introduced with the upcoming software, iOS 27, iPadOS 27, and macOS 27.

Must read: Apple’s iOS 27 may bring AI writing tools, smart wallpapers, and more

Now, we will have to wait until the WWDC on June 8 to see how Apple plans to expand its AI ecosystem and whether these anticipated features will finally make their official debut on the day. If it does, Apple may finally join the AI race, which it has been delaying for months. The company is carefully stepping to upgrade its software and services with AI-powered capabilities while priotrisiting privacy and on-device processing.