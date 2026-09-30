Apple could change how it launches products under CEO John Ternus: Here’s what to expect

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reports that Ternus is considering changes across Apple, from its engineering teams and management structure to hiring and spending. Some of these changes are already happening, while others could take years to fully implement.

Apple could launch products throughout the year

For years, Apple has largely organised its major product launches around specific periods of the year. Ternus is reportedly looking at a different approach, with Apple potentially introducing products more regularly across the calendar.

The plan would also involve expanding the company’s product portfolio while giving engineering a bigger role in how Apple operates. One of the proposed changes is to remove some middle-management positions, reducing the number of layers between engineers and senior executives.

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Ternus is also pushing for Apple to do more with its existing workforce rather than rapidly increasing employee numbers. During a presentation, he reportedly pointed to Apple’s yearly headcount growth and argued that the company should be able to achieve more without continually adding staff.

Apple is also exploring additional ways to make money from products it already sells, particularly as growth in its services business slows. New services are among the options being considered.

Apple plans tighter spending and more restructuring

Apple’s initial 2027 planning reportedly includes smaller budget increases, little to no overall growth in staffing and lower marketing expenditure. The changes are not expected to happen overnight, with Gurman reporting that the wider transformation could take several years.

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At the same time, restructuring has already started. Directors and engineering programme managers have been dismissed and given a limited period to find other positions within Apple or potentially face layoffs.

Recent cuts have also reached teams working on Siri, Vision Pro, AI software engineering and Fitness+. Apple managers are meanwhile facing pressure to accelerate development, with teams being asked to deliver more products within shorter timelines.