IRFC, IRCTC to report Q2 results; Patanjali Foods, Kajaria, Colgate shares to turn ex-dividend today

Shares of Patanjali Foods Ltd, Kajaria Ceramics Ltd, Colgate Palmolive (India) Ltd and Oberoi Realty will turn ex-date for dividend today. Railway PSUs Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd (IRFC) and IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd), along with other companies including KEC International Ltd, Amara Raja Energy, Gland Pharma Ltd, Raymond Ltd, ABB India Ltd, Sundaram Finance and Tube Investments, among others, will announce their September quarter results today.

Related Articles

Colgate-Palmolive (India) shares will turn ex-dividend on Monday. The FMCG company had announced an interim dividend of Rs 24 per share. Monday is also the record date for the purpose of determining eligible Colgate-Palmolive shareholders. All eligible shareholders of Colgate-Palmolive with their names in the list at the end of record date will be eligible to receive dividend. The actual payment will be made on November 23.

Patanjali Foods Ltd had declared an interim dividend of Rs 8 per share. It will turn ex-dividend today. The dividend would be paid on November 23.

Kajaria Ceramics Ltd shares would also turn ex-dividend today. This company had announced an interim dividend of Rs 5 per cent. The dividend would be paid on November 20.

In the case of IRCTC, PL Capital expects the PSU's ticketing volumes to be at 11.9 crore, resulting in ticketing revenue of Rs 340 crore in Q2FY25. Catering revenue is expected to increase 24 per cent YoY to Rs 540 crore, and tourism business by 20 per cent YoY. "Overall, we expect IRCTC’s revenues to increase 9.1 per cent YoY to Rs 1,090 crore with Ebitda margin of 35.3 per cent. We maintain ‘Reduce’ with a target price of Rs 822 (unchanged) with a multiple of 47.5x (unchanged) over FY26E EPS," PL said in a note.

Domestic brokerage Sharekhan expects KEC International to report an 87.5 per cent YoY rise in net profit at Rs 105 crore compared with Rs 56 crore YoY. It sees sales for the company rising 15 per cent YoY to Rs 5,174 crore from Rs 4,499 crore.

ABB India's is seen reporting strong results due to increased demand for its energy efficient and premium products, its focus on high-growth industries and robust domestic order pipeline. PL expects the company to report 44.8 per cent YoY rise in profit at Rs 524 crore on 19.2 per cent YoY rise in sales at Rs 3,300 crore.