The John Ternus era begins: Apple’s new CEO to take centre stage at September 9 iPhone launch event

On September 9, Apple will host its annual iPhone launch event, tagged “Surprise and Shine.” Alongside the major launch event, John Ternus is said to take the stage at the event for the first time as Apple CEO, announcing all-new hardware products. The Apple event will take place at Apple’s headquarters in Cupertino, California, and will also be livestreamed for people to watch globally.
During the launch event, Ternus is expected to introduce new-generation iPhones, the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. Additionally, Apple may also launch its first-ever foldable device, the iPhone Ultra, on the same day, marking a major product category launch under Ternus. Alongside iPhones, we could also see accessories like Apple Watch Series 12, Apple Watch Ultra 4, AirPods, and anticipated Apple Home devices.