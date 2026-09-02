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The jobs that didn't exist before: How new technologies are creating entirely new career paths

The jobs that didn't exist before: How new technologies are creating entirely new career paths

India’s job market is moving beyond traditional career paths as AI, data and digital technologies create roles around new problems and emerging industries. For young professionals, the opportunity increasingly lies in combining technology with skills from fields such as finance, design, psychology and liberal arts.

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Basudha Das
Basudha Das
  • Updated Sep 2, 2026 7:35 AM IST
The jobs that didn't exist before: How new technologies are creating entirely new career pathsAs the career landscape becomes more fluid, simply obtaining a qualification may not be enough. Practical experience, problem-solving, communication, entrepreneurship and the ability to work across disciplines are becoming important.

For generations, choosing a career often meant picking from a familiar list: doctor, engineer, banker, teacher or government employee. Today, that list is getting longer—and some of the newest jobs would have been difficult to imagine even a decade ago. As technology changes how businesses operate and solve problems, it is also creating career opportunities at the intersection of disciplines.

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India's evolving job market is increasingly moving beyond conventional technology roles, with artificial intelligence, data-driven applications and digital enterprises opening opportunities for professionals from diverse educational backgrounds. According to Simon Mak, Vice Chancellor of Universal Ai University, Mumbai, emerging careers are increasingly being shaped by new problems and technologies rather than simply reproducing traditional career paths.

New technology, new career possibilities

AI was initially viewed largely as a technology-sector skill. Its applications, however, are now extending into areas including finance, education, retail and logistics.

ALSO READ: From energy to chip fabs: Nvidia CEO calls AI the engine reindustrialising America & reviving local jobs

This is creating demand for professionals who understand both technology and the industries in which it is being applied. An AI and data science graduate, for instance, can explore technology as well as business-oriented roles, while students of design, psychology, sports science and liberal arts can learn how AI can be applied to their respective fields.

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“The Indian job market is becoming considerably more varied, and this is having a great impact on career planning for young professionals. The scope for career development is no longer limited to a few industries. Technology, digital enterprises, and emerging fields offer new career options based on combining different sets of skills," Mak told Business Today.

Careers at the intersection

The emerging opportunity is not necessarily about replacing one profession with another. Instead, technology is allowing professionals to combine existing expertise with new capabilities.

Computer science, AI, data science, management, design, psychology, sports sciences, liberal arts and creative disciplines can increasingly intersect with modern technologies.

Mak said the most encouraging aspect of these emerging careers is that they are “not just knockoffs of old career paths”, but are developing in response to new problems and technologies.

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“The most encouraging thing about many of these emerging career paths is that they are not just knockoffs of old career paths, but they are emerging because of new problems and new technologies,” he said.

ALSO READ: From India to Dubai, Singapore and Europe: Why bartending is emerging as a global career for Indian youth

Skills may matter as much as degrees

As the career landscape becomes more fluid, simply obtaining a qualification may not be enough. Practical experience, problem-solving, communication, entrepreneurship and the ability to work across disciplines are becoming important elements of career readiness.

“The need is to develop professionals who will stay relevant as industries evolve. Strong fundamentals, practical experience, an interdisciplinary approach, and continuous upskilling are essential for young people to seize the opportunities that emerge,” Mak said.

For young professionals, the implication is clear: career planning may increasingly involve identifying where technology intersects with an area of interest, rather than choosing a profession based only on traditional job titles.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Basudha Das
Basudha Das

With over 16 years of experience in the newsroom, I am currently covering personal finance, banking, financial services, and insurance sector, bullion and metals, sports, and other trending topics. When not chasing interest rates and new-age investment tools, I like to follow and cover climate change trends and environment-friendly initiatives across the world. When not at work, I spend time learning Bharatnatyam from my guru, and baking from my daughter.

Published on: Sep 2, 2026 7:35 AM IST
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