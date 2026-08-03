All you need to know about Kia India’s first hybrid SUV, the Sorento

The teaser released by Kia offers the first look at the India-spec Sorento's exterior design. It highlights the SUV's upright silhouette, wide stance and pronounced shoulder line, giving it a strong road presence. The front fascia features a distinctive two-tier lighting arrangement, with an illuminated light signature stretching across the upper section and a secondary lighting cluster positioned lower on the bumper. While the teaser keeps much of the vehicle under wraps, it indicates that the India-bound model will retain the bold design language seen in international markets.

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First introduced globally in 2002, the Sorento has evolved through four generations and has become one of Kia's most successful global nameplates. According to the company, more than 4.8 million units have been sold across 132 countries. The SUV has also remained among Kia's top three best-selling models worldwide in both 2024 and 2025.

In global markets, the Sorento is offered with multiple powertrain options, including petrol, diesel, hybrid, and plug-in hybrid variants. However, Kia has confirmed that the Indian model will debut as the brand's first hybrid SUV in the country. The company has not yet revealed details about the hybrid powertrain, battery specifications, performance figures or fuel efficiency for the India-spec version.

Interested customers can now pre-book the All-New Sorento through Kia India dealerships or the company's official website. Kia is expected to announce additional details, including the SUV's feature list, technical specifications, pricing and launch schedule, closer to its market debut.