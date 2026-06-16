Monsoon is here, so where’s the rain? You may have to wait...

Despite the southwest monsoon continuing its advance across parts of India, widespread rainfall is unlikely to make a strong comeback anytime soon. Weather models indicate that monsoon activity will remain weak for at least another week, with a more meaningful revival expected only towards the end of June.
Meteorologists say the monsoon has technically progressed into additional parts of central and eastern India, but the system remains unusually subdued. As a result, large-scale monsoon activity is expected to stay largely inactive between June 15 and June 21, prolonging rainfall deficits that have already emerged across several regions.
Instead of widespread monsoon showers, much of the precipitation during the coming week is expected to come from localised thunderstorms, particularly over southern India.
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The Karnataka-Andhra Pradesh-Tamil Nadu border region and the Eastern Ghats are likely to witness frequent thunderstorm activity, bringing pockets of moderate to heavy rain, lightning and gusty winds.
The subdued phase comes even as conditions remain favourable for the monsoon to advance further into additional parts of Maharashtra, the remaining areas of Karnataka, Telangana, Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar and parts of Chhattisgarh over the next four to five days.
Meteorologists note that monsoon advancement and monsoon activity are not always the same. While the rain-bearing winds may continue moving northward, the atmospheric conditions required for widespread rainfall remain weak at present.
The second half of June, however, could bring a gradual improvement.
Between June 22 and June 28, thunderstorm activity is expected to intensify over interior Karnataka, the Andhra Pradesh-Karnataka border region, southern Tamil Nadu and the Western Ghats of Kerala.
Coastal Kerala and Karnataka, along with the Ghats stretching northward toward Mumbai, are also expected to receive a noticeable increase in rainfall, although current forecasts do not indicate exceptionally heavy monsoon spells.
A more significant turnaround may arrive by the end of the month. Multi-model weather guidance suggests the southwest monsoon could begin reviving between June 29 and July 5.
Southern Kerala's Western Ghats and the Konkan coast are expected to be among the first regions to experience stronger monsoon conditions, with the potential for heavy rainfall episodes.
The forecast offers some relief after a sluggish phase of the season. With large parts of the country currently facing rainfall deficits and satellite imagery showing limited monsoon cloud activity, meteorologists will be closely tracking signs of the expected revival during the final week of June.
Until then, thunderstorms are likely to remain the primary source of meaningful rainfall across many parts of India, while the monsoon itself stays relatively subdued.
FAQs
Why is widespread monsoon rainfall not expected across India in the coming week?
Widespread monsoon rainfall is likely to stay weak because the atmospheric conditions needed for strong, large-scale rain activity are still not favourable, even though the monsoon is advancing into more parts of the country.
Which parts of India are likely to receive most of the rainfall before the monsoon revives?
Most of the meaningful rainfall is expected from localised thunderstorms, especially over southern India, including the Karnataka-Andhra Pradesh-Tamil Nadu border region, the Eastern Ghats, and nearby interior areas.
Can the monsoon advance even when rainfall activity remains subdued?
Yes, monsoon advancement and monsoon activity are not the same. The rain-bearing winds can move further north, but widespread rainfall may still remain limited if the supporting weather conditions are weak.
When is the southwest monsoon expected to revive more strongly?
Meteorologists expect a gradual improvement in the second half of June, with a more significant revival likely between June 29 and July 5 across parts of western and southern India.
Which regions may see stronger monsoon conditions by the end of June?
Southern Kerala’s Western Ghats, the Konkan coast, coastal Kerala and Karnataka, and the Ghats stretching northwards towards Mumbai are among the areas most likely to see a stronger monsoon spell and heavier rainfall episodes.