'No active discussions with Oman': Centre rejects reports of deep-sea energy corridor linking India and Gulf

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas on Tuesday dismissed reports suggesting that the government was actively pursuing a deep-sea energy pipeline connecting India with Oman and other Gulf countries, saying no such proposal is under consideration.

In a clarification, the ministry said it had taken note of reports referring to a proposed Middle East-India Deepwater Pipeline (MEIDP) linking Gujarat with Oman and other countries in the Gulf region.

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"The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas wishes to categorically clarify that no such proposal is currently under consideration by this Ministry. There are no active discussions or negotiations with Oman or any other Gulf countries on this project at any level in this Ministry," it said.

The clarification comes after reports suggested India could be revisiting plans for a deep-sea gas pipeline from Oman amid concerns over energy security and potential disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most important energy transit routes.

According to those reports, the proposed Oman-Gujarat Deep-Sea Gas Pipeline, estimated to cost around ₹40,000 crore, would transport natural gas directly from Oman to Gujarat through an underwater pipeline stretching nearly 2,000 kilometres across the Arabian Sea.

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The project, which has remained on the drawing board for more than three decades, was seen by some policymakers and energy experts as a possible way to reduce India's dependence on shipping routes passing through the Strait of Hormuz.

Reports had said parts of the proposed route would lie more than 3,000 metres below sea level, making it one of the deepest subsea pipeline projects ever contemplated. The project has previously faced hurdles, including high costs, technological challenges and concerns over commercial viability.

Project proposals cited in the reports suggested transportation costs of around $2-$2.25 per MMBtu, though actual costs would depend on financing arrangements, construction expenses and future gas prices.