scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Stocks
ITC shares near record high; Buy, stock still trades at discount to peers, says Sharekhan

Feedback

ITC shares near record high; Buy, stock still trades at discount to peers, says Sharekhan

Sharekhan said after the demerger of the asset-heavy hotels business, the return profile of ITC will substantially improve in the coming years. 

ITC shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages. ITC shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

FMCG major ITC Ltd has received an upward revision in target price by Sharekhan, as the brokerage believes the cigarette maker is entering into a consistent earnings growth trajectory with the core cigarette business and non-cigarette FMCG business expected to post steady performance, while it also sees a recovery in paperboard, paper & packaging (PPP) business in the quarters ahead.

Related Articles

Sharekhan said after the demerger of the asset-heavy hotels business, the return profile of ITC will substantially improve in the coming years. "Discounted valuations of 24 times/22 times its FY2026/27E EPS and consistent earnings growth visibility makes it a preferred pick in the consumer goods space," Sharekhan said. The brokerage suggested a target price of Rs 595 on the ITC stock.

On Tuesday, the FMCG stock was trading 0.66 per cent lower at Rs 508.70. ITC's target price suggests a 17 per cent upside potential over this price. ITC's cigarette business achieved steady volume growth of mid-to-high single digit in the past. With the tax rate on cigarettes kept unchanged in the Union Budget 2024, Sharekhan expects cigarette volumes to grow 5 per cent in the near term.

"With strategies in place, the non-cigarette FMCG business has a strong potential to grow by low to mid-teens with Ebitda margins improving by 80-100 bps per annum in the near term," the brokerage said.

It cited that ITC’s non-cigarette FMCG business revenues grew 10 per cent while its Ebitda margins rose 100 bps to 11.2 per cent in FY2024. In a tough demand environment, PPP business performance was affected by low priced Chinese supplies in the global markets, muted domestic conditions and surge in wood prices, i said.

ITC, Sharekhan said, expects demand to recover prior to festive season. The brokerage expects ITC’s earnings to grow in double digits over the next two years.

"ITC's valuations at 24 times/22 times its FY2026 and FY2027 earnings is at a discount as compared to large peers," the brokerage said.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Sep 17, 2024, 2:38 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement
Check Stock Price
ITC Ltd
ITC Ltd