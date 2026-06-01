Olectra Greentech shares surge over 9% in early trade; here's the reason

Shares of Olectra Greentech Ltd soared in Monday's early trade after the company reported a strong set of earnings for the March 2026 quarter and announced a final dividend for FY26.

The stock jumped 9.26 per cent to Rs 1,290 level. At the time of writing this story, around 1.16 lakh shares had changed hands on BSE, significantly higher than the two-week average volume of 24,000 shares. Turnover on the counter stood at Rs 14.73 crore, with the company's market capitalisation (m-cap) at Rs 10,409.07 crore.

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For the fourth quarter of FY26, Olectra's consolidated net profit more than doubled to Rs 56 crore from Rs 21 crore in the corresponding period last year, supported by robust growth across its mobility and energy businesses.

Revenue from operations increased 43.6 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 644.7 crore in Q4FY26 compared with Rs 448.9 crore in Q4FY25.

Alongside its earnings announcement, the company's Board recommended a final dividend of Rs 0.60 per equity share of face value Rs 4 each for FY26, subject to shareholders' approval at the upcoming annual general meeting (AGM).

"The book closure date for the dividend will be intimated later," the company said.

On the technical front, the stock was trading below its 5-day, 10-day, 20-day, 30-day, 150-day and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs), but remained above the 50-day and 100-day SMAs. Its 14-day relative strength index (RSI) stood at 56.04. An RSI below 30 is considered oversold, while a reading above 70 is viewed as overbought.

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According to Trendlyne data, Olectra has a standalone/consolidated price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 59.81/57.58 and a price-to-book (P/B) value of 10.50. Earnings per share (EPS) stood at 21.06/21.87, while return on equity (RoE) was 17.56. The stock's one-year beta was 1.45, indicating relatively high volatility.

Olectra Greentech, a subsidiary of Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Ltd (MEIL), manufactures electric buses in India and is also the country's largest manufacturer of silicone rubber/composite insulators used in power transmission and distribution networks.

As of March 2026, promoters held a 50.02 per cent stake in the company.