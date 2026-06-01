CG Power, TMPV, TechM among top stocks to buy: Check price targets, potential rise & more

As the month of June begins for Indian equity indices amid a mixed set of cues, domestic brokerage Master Capital Services has suggested four stocks to trade for strong gain in the short-term. It has picked names like Tech Mahindra Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd (TMPV), JSW Energy and CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd which appear strong on the technical parameters. Here's what Master Capital said on these stocks:



Advertisement

Related Articles

JSW Energy | Buy | Target Price: Rs 640-660 | Stop Loss: Rs 560

JSW Energy Ltd continues to remain one of the strongest stocks within the power space, supported by a steady uptrend and strong relative strength. The stock has recently broken out above a major resistance zone near 585 and is trading near lifetime highs, indicating strong institutional participation. Volume expansion during the breakout adds credibility to the move, while RSI remains firmly in bullish territory, reflecting healthy momentum. The overall structure remains positive with higher highs and higher lows intact. Any short term consolidation around current levels could provide fresh entry opportunities for investors. As long as the breakout level holds, the stock is likely to witness further upside in the coming weeks. The broader trend remains favourable and supports a buy on dips approach.



Advertisement

Tech Mahindra | Buy | Target Price: Rs 1570-1600 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,415

Tech Mahindra Ltd is showing signs of a gradual recovery after witnessing a sharp correction from its highs earlier this year. The stock has formed a stable base around the Rs 1,350-1,400 zone and is now attempting to move higher with improving momentum. RSI has crossed above its signal line and is moving towards the bullish zone, indicating strengthening buying interest. Price action over the past few weeks suggests accumulation at lower levels, while the recent bounce from support reflects renewed confidence among market participants. A sustained move above Rs 1,500 could trigger fresh buying and open the path towards higher levels. The overall risk reward remains favourable as long as the stock holds above its recent support zone. Traders may consider accumulating the stock on dips with a positive bias for the medium term.



Advertisement

CG Power and Industrial Solutions | Buy | Target Price: Rs 980-1,020 | Stop Loss: Rs 860

CG Power has delivered a strong breakout above its previous resistance zone near Rs 875 and continues to trade in a well defined uptrend. The stock has consistently formed higher highs and higher lows, reflecting sustained buying interest. Although some profit booking emerged near recent highs, the overall structure remains firmly bullish. RSI is holding above 60, indicating strong momentum despite minor consolidation. The breakout is supported by healthy volumes, suggesting participation from larger market players. As long as the stock sustains above the breakout level, the possibility of a continuation move towards higher levels remains strong. Investors may use short term weakness as an opportunity to accumulate the stock within the prevailing uptrend.



Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles | Buy | Target Price: Rs 420-430 | Stop Loss: Rs 374

TMPV has recently witnessed a strong breakout above the important resistance zone around Rs 375-380, signaling a potential trend reversal after several months of consolidation. The stock has gained momentum, supported by strong volumes and improving market participation. RSI has moved into bullish territory and remains comfortably above its signal line, indicating strengthening momentum. The breakout suggests that buyers are regaining control and may continue to drive prices higher in the near term. The stock is now trading above key support levels and maintaining a positive structure. Any pullback towards the breakout zone may offer a favourable risk reward opportunity for fresh entries. The broader technical setup points towards further upside in the coming weeks.

