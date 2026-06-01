BT Opening Bell | Sensex, Nifty open higher; India VIX plunges 14%

Domestic benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty opened in the green on Monday as markets awaited the results of peace talks in between US and Iran. Brent crude rates rose 2.41% to $93.32 per barrel. The oil rate had surged to $126.41 per barrel amid the effects of US-Iran war on global economy. Sensex rose 200 pts to 74,975 and Nifty gained 23 points to 23,571 in early deals today.

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Among Sensex constituents, IndiGo, Infosys, Asian Paints, Tech Mahindra, TCS, Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech, RIL, Tata Steel and Bajaj Finance shares were the top gainers rising up to 3.22%.

NTPC, HUL, M&M, Sun Pharma, Trent, Eternal and BEL were the top Sensex losers falling up to 1.32%.

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VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments said, "With the uncertainty over the US-Iran deal continuing and Brent trading at about $93, there are no major triggers for the market at the start of this week. A significant market trend since the start of the West Asia conflict on February 28th is the outperformance of the broader market, which, in turn, was led by better-than-expected Q4 results. Watch out for the May auto sales numbers which will influence stock prices in the segment. Expectations surrounding the monetary policy on June 5th and the RBI commentary on growth and inflation will influence the market trend this week."

As many as 117 stocks hit their 52-week highs today. On the other hand, 36 shares fell to their 52-week lows on BSE.

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Market breadth was positive with 1914 shares rising against 1619 falling on BSE. 205 shares were unchanged.

India VIX, the volatility index, of the Indian stock market slipped 14% to 13.91 today against 16.18 on Monday.

Previous session

Sensex plunged 1092.06 points, or 1.44%, to close at 74,775.74. The Nifty also ended sharply lower, falling 359.40 points, or 1.50%, to settle at 23,547.75.