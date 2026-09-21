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Have an Airtel postpaid connection? You may get Apple TV and iCloud+ subscription at no extra cost; Check eligibility

Have an Airtel postpaid connection? You may get Apple TV and iCloud+ subscription at no extra cost; Check eligibility

Airtel postpaid users on Rs 999 and above plans enjoy complimentary iCloud+ benefits including Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Sep 21, 2026 5:29 PM IST
Have an Airtel postpaid connection? You may get Apple TV and iCloud+ subscription at no extra cost; Check eligibilityEligible Airtel postpaid users with an iPhone can now get access to iCloud+ with Apple TV and Apple Arcade without any cost.

Apple recently announced major changes to its subscription plans, bringing Apple Arcade, cloud storage, and Apple TV under the umbrella of iCloud+. In addition, the company has stopped taking new subscribers for Apple One as part of the change. The iCloud+ subscription starts at Rs 75 per month and goes up to Rs 5900 per month for the 12TB storage variant. However, what if you could enjoy these benefits without paying any subscription? Yes, it's possible if you have an Airtel postpaid plan.

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Eligible Airtel postpaid users with an iPhone can now get access to iCloud+ with Apple TV and Apple Arcade without any cost. With the upgrade, iPhone users can enjoy free iCloud storage, Apple Original series and movies, and over 200 gaming titles.

Must read: Apple’s $250 million Siri settlement: Check if your iPhone qualifies and how to claim

Who can access the iCloud+ subscription?

Airtel postpaid users on the Rs 999, Rs 1,199, Rs 1,399 and Rs 1,749 plans can get a free iCloud+ subscription. If you have an iPhone and are on one of these plans, know about the offer and how to activate it:

Airtel Rs 999 postpaid plan: This plan includes one regular connection and two free add-on SIMs with unlimited 4G and 5G data and unlimited calls. With the plan, iPhone users can enjoy content and music streaming across Apple TV+, Apple Music, Amazon Prime, JioHotstar and Airtel Xstream Play. Airtel also lists Apple TV+ and Apple Music as part of the plan, and users can also use Google One cloud storage and Adobe Express Premium.

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Must read: Apple layoffs: iPhone maker begins fresh job cuts, second round in two months

Airtel Rs 1,199 and Rs 1,399 postpaid plans: Both plans include one regular connection and three free add-on SIMs. Similar to the above plan, users can enjoy OTT and music streaming platforms, including the newly added Apple TV+ and Apple Music

Apple TV+ and Apple Music: With this plan, users can get one regular connection and four free add-on SIMs. This plan includes similar bundled benefits with Apple TV+, Apple Music, Google One cloud storage, Adobe Express Premium and Airtel Xstream Play. This plan also includes international roaming benefits worth Rs 3,000.

These benefits can be claimed via the Airtel Thanks app under the Rewards section.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Sep 21, 2026 5:29 PM IST
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