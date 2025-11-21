Karnataka Bank shares surge 8%; how strong is this upside?

Shares of Karnataka Bank Ltd jumped 7.88 per cent on Friday to settle at Rs 188.95. The stock logged heavy trading volume along with the price action as around 39.47 lakh shares changed hands on BSE. The figure was way more than the two-week average volume of 97,000 shares. Turnover on the counter came at Rs 74.26 crore, commanding a market capitalisation (m-cap) of Rs 7,143.98 crore.

The private lender recently announced the appointment of Raghavendra S Bhat as its new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer. The one-year tenure of Bhat, a veteran in the banking sector, will be effective from November 16, 2025.

From a technical standpoint, support on the counter could be seen in the Rs 184-180 range and resistance may be observed around Rs 194-200 levels. With that being said, an analyst said the stock appeared 'bullish' on charts.

Osho Krishan, Senior Analyst – Technical & Derivative Research at Angel One, noted that the stock has seen a significant rise in both trading volumes and price, pushing it above the 200-DSMA after a long consolidation phase. "This recent development may indicate the initial signs of a counter-trend, with the potential for a sustained movement that could retest the critical resistance level at Rs 200 in the near term. On the downside, the support range of Rs 184 to Rs 180 is anticipated to provide a buffer, accompanied by a bullish outlook in the short-term period," he stated.

According to Sebi-registered analyst AR Ramachandran, "Karnataka Bank's stock price is bullish on daily charts with strong support at Rs 182. A daily close above the resistance of Rs 194 could lead to an upside target of Rs 212 in the near term."

The stock traded above its 5-, 10-, 20-, 30-, 50-, 100-, 150-day and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs). The counter's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) stood at 65.48. A level below 30 is defined as oversold while a value above 70 is considered overbought.

According to BSE data, Karnataka Bank commanded a standalone/consolidated price to earnings (P/E) ratio of 6.23/6.22, with a price to book (P/B) value of 0.62. Its earnings per share (EPS) stood at 30.35/30.36, while the company reported a return on equity (RoE) of 9.94 per cent. Trendlyne data showed a one-year beta of 0.9, indicating low volatility.