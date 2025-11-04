KEC International issues $26.67-mn guarantee for subsidiary, more details

KEC International Limited has provided a corporate guarantee worth $26.67 million (Rs 23 crore) to its subsidiary, Al Sharif Group KEC Limited, marking a move to aid its subsidiary’s operations and potential expansion. The company stated, "KEC International has clarified that this corporate guarantee represents a contingent liability for the company."

At present, the guarantee does not have a direct effect on KEC International’s operations, and the company emphasised transparency, saying, "The company has also confirmed that there is no interest in this transaction from the promoter, promoter group, or group companies, ensuring transparency in its corporate actions."

This development signals ongoing support for subsidiary projects while upholding clarity in corporate governance.

The firm will announce its Q2 earnings on November 10.

The company has reported a 42.3% rise in net profit at Rs 125 crore in Q1 compared to Rs 87.6 crore in the same quarter last year.

The company’s consolidated revenue grew 11.3% YoY to Rs 5,023 crore from Rs 4,512 crore a year ago, led by continued momentum across segments. EBITDA climbed 29.5% YoY to Rs 350 crore, while margins expanded to 7% from 6% a year ago, signalling improved cost efficiencies and project execution.