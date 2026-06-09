Wipro share buyback: Check offer opening date, last date, entitlement ratio for reserved and general category

Wipro Ltd on Tuesday announced that its Rs 15,000-crore share buyback offer will open on June 11 and close on June 17, 2026. The company has also disclosed the entitlement ratio for shareholders in both the reserved category for small shareholders and the general category.

According to the buyback details, eligible shareholders in the reserved category for small shareholders will be entitled to tender 11 equity shares for every 56 equity shares held as of the record date (June 5, 2026).

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For shareholders in the general category, the entitlement ratio has been fixed at 10 equity shares for every 197 equity shares held on the record date.

As per the buyback schedule, June 17 is the final date for shareholders to submit completed tender forms and other required documents, including physical share certificates where applicable, to the registrar.

The registrar is expected to complete verification of the tendered shares by June 19. Subsequently, the final acceptance or rejection of shares tendered under the buyback will be communicated to the stock exchanges by June 23, 2026.

Wipro said June 24, 2026, has been fixed as the last date for the settlement of bids on the stock exchanges and the return of unaccepted equity shares by the stock exchanges to eligible shareholders and stock brokers.

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The company has set July 6, 2026, as the last date for extinguishment of equity shares bought back under the offer.

Wipro further mentioned that "Where last dates are mentioned for certain activities, such activities may happen on or before the respective last dates."

Buyback price

Under the offer, eligible shareholders can tender shares at a buyback price of Rs 250 per fully paid-up equity share, payable in cash.

Wipro said the "Price at which Equity Shares will be bought back from the Eligible Shareholders i.e. Rs 250/- (Rupees Two Hundred and Fifty only) per fully paid up Equity Share, payable in cash."

Buyback size

The company plans to buy back a maximum of 60 crore equity shares.

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Wipro stated that the "Maximum number of Equity Shares proposed to be bought back (i.e. 60,00,00,000 (Sixty Crore) Equity Shares) multiplied by the Buyback Price (i.e. Rs 250/- (Rupees Two Hundred and Fifty only) per Equity Share) payable in cash for an aggregate consideration of Rs 1,50,00,00,00,000 (Rupees Fifteen Thousand Crore only)."

Wipro share price

Meanwhile, Wipro shares were last trading at Rs 182.10, up 0.17 per cent in Tuesday's early session. The stock has gained 29.24 per cent over the past six months.