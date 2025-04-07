Liberation Day effect: Tata Steel shares slip 19% in two days, approach 52-week low; what's next?

Shares of Tata Steel Ltd have crashed 19% in the last two sessions as US President Donald Trump's tariffs announcements on Liberation day have roiled markets across the globe.

The Tata Group stock slipped 11.56% in the current session amid bloodbath on Dalal Street today.It slipped to Rs 124.20 against the previous close of Rs 140.45. The stock has slipped below the Rs 125 mark (intraday basis) for the first time since January 28 this year. The stock hit an intraday low of Rs 124.70 in that session. Tata Steel stock touched a fresh 52-week low of Rs 122.60 on January 13, 2025.

Related Articles

Market cap of the firm slipped to Rs 1.59 lakh crore. Total 58.99 lakh shares changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 74.68 crore on BSE. The stock was the top loser on Sensex today. In the previous session too, the stock fell 8.6% (most on Sensex) to close at Rs 140.45 on BSE.

The Tata Group stock has a one-year beta of 1.4, signaling high volatility during the period.



The stock is trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages. In a month, the stock has fallen 16%. It is down 22% in six months.

The relative strength index (RSI) of Tata Steel stock stands at 35.3, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone.

A R Ramachandran, SEBI registered Independent analyst said, "Tata Steel stock price is bearish and oversold on the daily charts with strong resistance at Rs 139. A daily close below the support of Rs 125 could lead to a target of Rs 117 in the near term."

Meanwhile, Sensex and Nifty crashed on Monday in line with global peers. Sensex crashed 3,000 pts to 72,354 and Nifty fell 971 pts to 21,933 in the current session. Investors lost Rs 19 lakh crore in early deals as Sensex and Nifty for the second straight session today.