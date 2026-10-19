Market holiday: Are BSE, NSE closed or open on account of Dussehra 2026 today?

Will trading be halted on both NSE, BSE on Dussehra?

Yes. Trading will be completely halted on both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on Tuesday.

This includes:

Equity segment

Equity derivatives (F&O)

Currency derivatives

Securities Lending and Borrowing (SLB)

No pre-open or post-market sessions will be conducted on the day.

When will stock market trading resume?

Trading is scheduled to resume on Wednesday, October 21, with regular market hours. The normal equity-market schedule includes a pre-open session from 9 am, followed by regular trading from 9:15 am to 3:30 pm.

Stock market close on Monday

Indian equity benchmarks ended sharply lower on Monday, October 19, ahead of the Dussehra holiday. The BSE Sensex closed at 73,852.90, falling 876.37 points, or 1.17%. The NSE Nifty 50 settled at 22,888.95, down 257.20 points, or 1.11%. Market cap of BSE-listed firms fell to ₹467.93 lakh crore.

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Stocks such as SBI, Adani Ports, L&T, IndiGo, and Maruti were the only Sensex gainers today, rising up to 1.12%.

Axis Bank, Ultra Tech Cements, Infosys, Bajaj Finance, Trent, NTPC, HDFC Bank, HUL, Bajaj Finserv, Bharti Airtel were the top Sensex losers, falling up to 3.85%.