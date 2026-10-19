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Market holiday: Are BSE, NSE closed or open on account of Dussehra 2026 today?

Market holiday: Are BSE, NSE closed or open on account of Dussehra 2026 today?

The trading holiday will apply to the equity segment and other exchange segments covered by the holiday schedule.

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Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh
  • Updated Oct 20, 2026 7:05 AM IST
Market holiday: Are BSE, NSE closed or open on account of Dussehra 2026 today?Trading is scheduled to resume on Wednesday, October 21, with regular market hours.

The Indian stock market will remain closed on Tuesday, October 20, on account of Dussehra. The National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will remain closed giving investors and traders a holiday in the middle of the week.

The trading holiday will apply to the equity segment and other exchange segments covered by the holiday schedule. Investors should account for the closure while planning trades, managing positions and tracking corporate announcements.

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Will trading be halted on both NSE, BSE on Dussehra?

Yes. Trading will be completely halted on both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on Tuesday.

This includes:

Equity segment 
Equity derivatives (F&O) 
Currency derivatives 
Securities Lending and Borrowing (SLB) 
No pre-open or post-market sessions will be conducted on the day.

When will stock market trading resume?

Trading is scheduled to resume on Wednesday, October 21, with regular market hours. The normal equity-market schedule includes a pre-open session from 9 am, followed by regular trading from 9:15 am to 3:30 pm.

Stock market close on Monday

Indian equity benchmarks ended sharply lower on Monday, October 19, ahead of the Dussehra holiday. The BSE Sensex closed at 73,852.90, falling 876.37 points, or 1.17%. The NSE Nifty 50 settled at 22,888.95, down 257.20 points, or 1.11%. Market cap of BSE-listed firms fell to ₹467.93 lakh crore.

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Stocks such as SBI, Adani Ports, L&T, IndiGo, and Maruti were the only Sensex gainers today, rising up to 1.12%.

Axis Bank, Ultra Tech Cements, Infosys, Bajaj Finance, Trent, NTPC, HDFC Bank, HUL, Bajaj Finserv, Bharti Airtel were the top Sensex losers, falling up to 3.85%.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh

I'm a financial journalist covering stocks, corporate developments, markets, and the broader business landscape. I enjoy breaking down complex financial and corporate news into clear, accessible stories for readers.

At Business Today, I write about market movements, corporate announcements, and developments shaping India's business and financial landscape.

Published on: Oct 20, 2026 7:05 AM IST
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