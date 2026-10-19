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Fewer seats, higher fares: Why flying home this festive season costs more

Fewer seats, higher fares: Why flying home this festive season costs more

Airlines are cutting capacity instead of adding seats to meet festive demand. With IndiGo and Air India offering fewer seats than last year, high fuel costs and a rush to fly home are adding to the pressure on airfares.

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Richa Sharma
Richa Sharma
  • Updated Oct 19, 2026 4:16 PM IST
Fewer seats, higher fares: Why flying home this festive season costs moreReduced capacity during the festive period have contributed to the spike in airfares ahead of Diwali

Airlines typically increase domestic capacity during the festive season to meet rising demand, but this year has been different. Both IndiGo and Air India have reduced capacity during the festive period compared with last year, contributing to the spike in airfares ahead of Diwali.

IndiGo, the country’s largest airline by market share, has 13.1 million seats, a capacity reduction of 0.2% (28,600 fewer seats) compared with the same period last year. The airline’s capacity stood at 11.7 million seats in August 2026 and 11.3 million seats in September 2026, according to data from aviation analytics firm OAG.

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Air India, the country’s second-largest airline, has 3.3 million seats in October 2026, a capacity contraction of 12.6% (478,000 fewer seats) compared with last year. The airline, which is restructuring its operations amid heavy financial losses, kept capacity at the same level as in August 2026, typically a lean travel period. Capacity was even lower in September 2026, at 3.2 million seats.

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The capacity contraction is adding further pressure on airfares. SpiceJet reduced capacity at the fastest rate—38.8%, or 241,000 fewer seats. Akasa Air was the only airline to increase capacity, by 35.6%.

Airlines have been rationalising capacity amid high jet fuel prices, geopolitical challenges and the rupee’s depreciation against the dollar. Earlier this month, IndiGo revised its fuel surcharge on domestic and international routes because of high jet fuel prices.

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High-demand routes

Mumbai–Delhi remains India’s busiest domestic route, with 681,800 seats, up 7% from last year. Bengaluru (BLR)–Delhi (DEL) is again the second-busiest domestic route, with 475,100 seats, a 1% contraction in capacity compared with October 2025.

Capacity on the Kolkata–Delhi (CCU–DEL) route increased at the fastest rate, rising 13% to 325,000 seats. Reports indicate that fares on certain domestic routes have risen by as much as 70% because of festive travel demand.

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Amid rising fares, the Centre informed the Supreme Court that rules under the Bharatiya Vayuyan Adhiniyam, 2024, had been finalised and would be published within two weeks. The court directed the Centre to place the published rules before it at the next hearing, scheduled for November 16.

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In July this year, the court had directed the Centre to submit the proposed rules in a sealed cover and called for the rationalisation of airfares.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Richa Sharma
Richa Sharma

A journalist with over two decades of reporting experience in infrastructure, environment, policy, and politics. My media journey took me to various newsrooms — wire services, newspapers, and digital platforms — covering the intersection of different sectors in India's sustainable growth story. Covering India's infrastructure boom as it walks towards becoming a developed economy by 2047, with Highways, Aviation, Railways and Power sector being key building blocks in this growth story. Closely tracking the net-zero journey of India Inc. from regulatory, energy transition, circularity, and ESG perspectives. For feedback and ideas, connect on X at @richajourno.

Published on: Oct 19, 2026 4:14 PM IST
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