Mazagon Dock, Cochin Shipyard, Aurobindo Pharma & Balrampur Chini shares to turn ex-dividend today

A total of 10 BSE-listed stocks including Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd, Cochin Shipyard Ltd, Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd, Aurobindo Pharma Ltd and GMM Pfaudler Ltd would turn ex-date for dividend on Monday. Shares of Olatech Solutions Ltd will turn ex-date for bonus issue in the ratio of 17:20. Besides, shares of Atul Ltd will turn ex-date for share buyback today.

Shares of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd will turn ex-dividend today. The state-run company had announced an interim dividend of Rs 15.34 per share. Monday is also the record date for the purpose of determining eligible Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders' shareholders. All eligible shareholders of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders with their names in the list at the end of record date will be eligible to receive dividend. The actual payment will be made on December 7.

Cochin Shipyard had announced an interim dividend of Rs 8 per share. It would turn ex-dividend today. It will pay the dividend on December 6. In the case of Aurobindo Pharma, the company had announced an interim dividend of Rs 3. The actual dividend will be paid on December 4.

Kaveri Seed Company shares will turn ex-date for dividend today. This company had announced an interim dividend of Rs 5 per share and the actual dividend would be paid on November 30. Balrampur Chini Mills shares would turn ex-date for dividend today. This company had announced a dividend of Rs 3 per share and the dividend would be paid on December 7.

GMM Pfaudler Ltd (Re 1 per share), Bella Casa Fashion & Retail Ltd (Re 0.80 per share), Anupam Rasayan India Ltd (Re 0.50 per share), GM Polyplast Ltd (Re 0.50 per share) and Dolat Algotech Ltd (Re 0.15 per share) are among stocks that would turn ex-dividend today.

Atul will turn ex-date for share buyback. The company board had approved the buyback of fully paid up shares by the company from open market through stock exchanges for an amount not exceeding Rs 50 crore at a price not exceeding Rs 7,500.

Meanwhile, shares of Olatech Solutions will turn ex-bonus today.

"We wish to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company have approved and fixed 20th November, 2023 as the record date for the purpose deciding the members who shall be eligible to the allotment of the bonus shares as per ratio mentioned above by capitalisation of such as may be required, from the securities premium account, rree reserves or any other permitted reserves/ surplus of the Company for the purpose of issue of bonus shares of Rs 10 each, credited as fully paid-up to the holders of the Equity Shares of the Company, whose names appear on the Register of Members on the Record Date of 20th November, 2023," the company said on November 7.

