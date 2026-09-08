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OpenAI says ChatGPT can now mimic your writing style from emails and messages; Here’s how

OpenAI says ChatGPT can now mimic your writing style from emails and messages; Here’s how

OpenAI says ChatGPT learns your writing via work-related content across connected apps and generates text drafts that sound more like you. Here's how it works.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Sep 8, 2026 11:56 AM IST
OpenAI says ChatGPT can now mimic your writing style from emails and messages; Here’s howChatGPT Work will now learn about user's writing styles from vocabulary, sentence construction and emotional tone.

OpenAI has released a new update for ChatGPT Work that lets the AI chatbot learn how you personally write and generate text in the same style. The company says it can pick words and expressions you frequently use, capitalisation habits, and even small habits that make your writing recognisable. Therefore, instead of generating generic AI-sounding text, ChatGPT could make a draft sound like you normally write.

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ChatGPT has shared an X post announcing the update for ChatGPT Work, which can now pick “Your favorite phrases. Your very specific sign-off. your capitalizations quirks,” and mimic texts that resemble you.

Must read: ChatGPT ads arrive in India as OpenAI targets Free, Go users in major revenue push ahead of IPO

How does ChatGPT Work recognises writing styles?

OpenAI says ChatGPT learns your writing via work-related content across connected apps. Therefore, for the AI chatbot to personalise the writing experience, you will have to connect apps such as Gmail, Google Drive, Slack, and SharePoint. This will allow ChatGPT to analyse your emails, messages, and files from these services to understand how you write.

AI is said to analyse your writing patterns, such as your word choices, phrases, tone, sentence structure, and other writing habits. It uses natural language processing (NLP) to decode the patterns in the way you write, including vocabulary, sentence construction, and emotional tone. Based on the learnings, it then generates texts that sound more like you.’

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Must read: ChatGPT may soon let you hide chats behind a lock: What we know so far

Note that ChatGPT will not learn from what you type directly into ChatGPT, as it will use information connected to workplace apps.

How to enable ChatGPT Work's writing styles?

To enable the personal writing style feature on ChatGPT Work, simply open ChatGPT on the web, go to Settings, and then Personalisation. Click on Writing Style and select the relevant option. Once enabled, the changes are supposed to apply to your messages across ChatGPT on both web and mobile.

The feature is already available, but as of now, it is only available to ChatGPT paid users on the web who have access to ChatGPT work features.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Sep 8, 2026 11:56 AM IST
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