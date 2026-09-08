OpenAI says ChatGPT can now mimic your writing style from emails and messages; Here’s how

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How does ChatGPT Work recognises writing styles?

OpenAI says ChatGPT learns your writing via work-related content across connected apps. Therefore, for the AI chatbot to personalise the writing experience, you will have to connect apps such as Gmail, Google Drive, Slack, and SharePoint. This will allow ChatGPT to analyse your emails, messages, and files from these services to understand how you write.

ChatGPT Work can now pick up on what makes your writing sound like… you. Your favorite phrases. Your very specific sign-off. your capitalizations quirks.



Connect the tools you use every day, like Gmail, Google Drive, Slack, and SharePoint, and ChatGPT Work will learn your… pic.twitter.com/jiP9K4xhy5 — ChatGPT (@ChatGPT) September 7, 2026

AI is said to analyse your writing patterns, such as your word choices, phrases, tone, sentence structure, and other writing habits. It uses natural language processing (NLP) to decode the patterns in the way you write, including vocabulary, sentence construction, and emotional tone. Based on the learnings, it then generates texts that sound more like you.’

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Note that ChatGPT will not learn from what you type directly into ChatGPT, as it will use information connected to workplace apps.

How to enable ChatGPT Work's writing styles?

To enable the personal writing style feature on ChatGPT Work, simply open ChatGPT on the web, go to Settings, and then Personalisation. Click on Writing Style and select the relevant option. Once enabled, the changes are supposed to apply to your messages across ChatGPT on both web and mobile.

The feature is already available, but as of now, it is only available to ChatGPT paid users on the web who have access to ChatGPT work features.