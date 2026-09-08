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Jio Platforms gears up for IPO marketing next week: Report

Jio Platforms gears up for IPO marketing next week: Report

Jio Platforms filed draft documents for the IPO with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on June 19 and received regulatory approval on August 28.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 8, 2026 11:07 AM IST
Jio Platforms gears up for IPO marketing next week: ReportThe company plans to use part of the IPO proceeds to repay debt.

Jio Platforms Ltd, the digital and telecommunications arm of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), is set to begin investor outreach for its initial public offering (IPO) as early as next week, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

According to the report, the company plans to hold meetings with investors across the US, Singapore, Hong Kong, London and the Middle East.

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Jio Platforms is targeting a November IPO in discussions with banks, Bloomberg said.

The deliberations are ongoing, and details of the offering, including its size, valuation and timing, could change, the report added.

Jio Platforms filed draft documents for the IPO with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on June 19 and received regulatory approval on August 28.

The proposed issue includes up to 270 million new shares, equivalent to a dilution of around 2.9 per cent of the company's equity, according to Bloomberg's calculations.

The company plans to use part of the IPO proceeds to repay debt.

Jio Platforms, which owns India's largest wireless carrier, could raise as much as $4 billion through the offering, according to Bloomberg.

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A listing of this scale could provide further momentum to India's active equity capital market, which is gearing up for more large offerings. National Stock Exchange of India Ltd (NSE), operator of the world's busiest derivatives market by volume, received Sebi approval earlier this month for its IPO, which is expected to hit the market in September and raise around $3 billion.

India's IPO market has raised nearly $10 billion so far in 2026, compared with more than $20 billion in each of the previous two years, as per Bloomberg-compiled data.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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Business Today Desk
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Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Sep 8, 2026 11:07 AM IST
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