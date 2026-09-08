Jio Platforms gears up for IPO marketing next week: Report

Jio Platforms is targeting a November IPO in discussions with banks, Bloomberg said.

The deliberations are ongoing, and details of the offering, including its size, valuation and timing, could change, the report added.

Jio Platforms filed draft documents for the IPO with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on June 19 and received regulatory approval on August 28.

The proposed issue includes up to 270 million new shares, equivalent to a dilution of around 2.9 per cent of the company's equity, according to Bloomberg's calculations.

The company plans to use part of the IPO proceeds to repay debt.

Jio Platforms, which owns India's largest wireless carrier, could raise as much as $4 billion through the offering, according to Bloomberg.

Advertisement

A listing of this scale could provide further momentum to India's active equity capital market, which is gearing up for more large offerings. National Stock Exchange of India Ltd (NSE), operator of the world's busiest derivatives market by volume, received Sebi approval earlier this month for its IPO, which is expected to hit the market in September and raise around $3 billion.

India's IPO market has raised nearly $10 billion so far in 2026, compared with more than $20 billion in each of the previous two years, as per Bloomberg-compiled data.