MRF sets record date for final dividend payment, announces AGM

MRF Ltd on Thursday announced the record date for its final dividend for the fiscal year 2024-2025. The tyre manufacturer declared that eligible shareholders on July 18 will receive a final dividend of Rs 229 per share, representing a substantial 2,290 per cent payout. The payment is scheduled for on or after August 18, 2025.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Additionally, MRF has set the date for its 64th Annual General Meeting (AGM), which is to be held August 7, 2025. The meeting will be conducted "through Video Conferencing/Other Audio Visual Means in accordance with the relevant circulars issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and the Securities and Exchange Board of India," MRF stated in a filing.

In terms of stock performance, MRF shares were last seen trading 0.29 per cent higher at Rs 1,45,541.45. At this price, the scrip has appreciated by 12.57 per cent on a year-to-date (YTD) basis.

Around 421 shares changed hands at the time of writing this story. The figure was lower than the two-week average volume of 456 shares. Turnover on the counter came at Rs 6.17 crore, commanding a market capitalisation (m-cap) of Rs 61,718.79 crore.

Advertisement

On the earnings front, MRF reported a robust financial performance for Q4 FY25, with a 32.99 per cent increase in consolidated net profit, amounting to Rs 492.74 crore, compared to Rs 370.52 crore in the same period last year. Revenue from operations also saw an 11.43 per cent rise, reaching Rs 7,074.82 crore.

Total expenses for the quarter increased by 10.33 per cent to Rs 6,526.87 crore. The company's Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortisation (EBITDA) for the quarter stood at Rs 1,043 crore. The EBITDA margin expanded by 70 basis points to 15 per cent from last year's 14.3 per cent.