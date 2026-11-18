At the latest count, 13 of the 15 constituents of the Nifty Metal index were trading in negative territory, with Steel Authority of India (SAIL) emerging as the biggest laggard. SAIL shares declined 4.5% to Rs 163.50.

Vedanta Aluminium Metal and National Aluminium Company (NALCO) were the next major losers, with both stocks shedding more than 3% to trade at Rs 383 and Rs 310.70, respectively.

Hindustan Zinc, Hindustan Copper, Jindal Steel and Hindalco Industries also witnessed significant selling, falling between 2% and 3%. The stocks were trading at Rs 534.45, Rs 2,673.80, Rs 420.80, Rs 1,110.50 and Rs 906.30, respectively.

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Other metal counters, including Vedanta, NMDC, JSW Steel, Tata Steel and APL Apollo Tubes, were also under pressure, declining between 1% and 2%.

Why are metal stocks falling?

Market participants attributed the weakness in metal shares to a combination of unfavourable global cues, including falling commodity prices, a stronger US dollar and expectations of elevated interest rates.

A stronger dollar generally makes dollar-denominated commodities more expensive for buyers using other currencies, potentially weighing on international demand. Meanwhile, expectations of higher interest rates can reduce the attractiveness of non-yielding assets and increase concerns about economic growth and industrial demand.

Another major overhang for the sector is the uncertain recovery in China, one of the world's largest consumers of industrial metals. A sluggish revival in the country's construction and manufacturing activities has raised concerns about demand for steel, aluminium, copper and zinc.

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The uncertainty surrounding China's economic recovery has added to concerns about the near-term demand outlook for global metal producers.

Gold, copper and aluminium prices decline

Weakness across the commodity market further contributed to the sell-off in metal stocks.

Gold prices dropped nearly 2%, while copper futures declined around 1.5% to touch a five-month low. Aluminium prices also fell approximately 2%, hitting their lowest levels of 2026.

The decline in industrial metal prices weighed on shares of Hindustan Copper, Hindustan Zinc, NALCO and heavyweight Hindalco Industries, among others.

Nifty Metal index falls to intraday low

The Nifty Metal index opened at 12,441.85 and subsequently dropped 1.8% to touch an intraday low of 12,301.85. This compared with its previous closing level of 12,530.30.

Selling pressure was not restricted to metal stocks, as benchmark indices also traded lower. The BSE Sensex declined around 300 points, while the Nifty 50 slipped nearly 100 points.

Meanwhile, India VIX, widely regarded as the market's fear gauge, advanced approximately 1.5%, indicating an increase in investor nervousness and expectations of near-term market volatility.