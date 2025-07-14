Business Today
NCC shares in focus as firm wins first 'major' order in July  

NCC share has lost 33% in one year and fallen 20% in 2025. NCC shares ended 0.78% lower at Rs 221.75 on Friday.

Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Jul 14, 2025 8:56 AM IST
NCC shares in focus as firm wins first 'major' order in July  NCC stock has a one-year beta of 1.5, indicating very high volatility during the period.

Shares of NCC are in news today as the civil construction firm has been awarded a major contract worth approximately Rs 2,269 crore. The contract from Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) is for work on Mumbai Metro Line 6 – Package 1-CA-232.

NCC shares ended 0.78% lower at Rs 221.75 on Friday against the previous close of Rs 302.95 on BSE.

NCC share has lost 33% in one year and fallen 20% in 2025. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 13,922 crore. Total 1.50 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to turnover of Rs 3.32 crore on BSE. 

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of NCC stands at 42.7, signaling neither the stock is overbought or oversold. The stock has a one-year beta of 1.5, indicating very high volatility during the period.

The work will include design, manufacture, supply, installation, integration, testing and commissioning of rolling stock, communication-based signalling systems, train control, telecom systems, platform screen doors, and depot machinery for Line 6 (Swami Samarth Nagar to Vikhroli).

The contract is to be executed over a 24-month period, followed by two years of defect liability maintenance and five years of comprehensive maintenance.

The fresh order win adds to NCC’s strong order flow. On June 30, the company announced receipt of new orders worth Rs 1,690.5 crore for its building division from various state agencies and private firms. 

NCC Limited is engaged in construction/project activities in the infrastructure sector. The company is engaged in the infrastructure sector, primarily in the construction of industrial and commercial buildings, housing projects, roads, bridges and flyovers, water supply and environment projects, mining, power transmission lines, irrigation, and hydrothermal power projects, real estate development.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Jul 14, 2025 8:55 AM IST
    market today