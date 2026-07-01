NCC shares in focus on Rs 535-crore order win, more details 

Shares of infra player NCC Limited are in news today after civil construction firm said it has won two orders worth Rs 534.85 crore in June 2026 for its Transportation Division, bolstering its order book in the infrastructure segment.

NCC shares ended 1.17% lower at Rs 148.10 on Tuesday against the previous close of Rs 149.85. NCC share has lost 36% in one year and fallen 8% in 2026. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 9298 crore. Total 11 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to turnover of Rs 16.30 crore.

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In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of NCC stands at 42.4, signaling neither the stock is overbought or oversold. The stock has a one-year beta of 1.3, indicating very high volatility during the period.

The orders, received in the normal course of business, pertain exclusively to the Transportation Division.

The company confirmed that the orders do not include any internal orders. Furthermore, the promoters, promoter group, or group companies do not have any interest in the entities that awarded the projects, and these transactions do not fall under related party transactions.

NCC Limited is engaged in construction/project activities in the infrastructure sector. The company is engaged in the infrastructure sector, primarily in the construction of industrial and commercial buildings, housing projects, roads, bridges and flyovers, water supply and environment projects, mining, power transmission lines, irrigation, and hydrothermal power projects, real estate development.