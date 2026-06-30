Nifty monthly expiry today: Kotak Securities suggests this options strategy; check details

Indian benchmark indices have witnessed some profit booking lately amid the renewed geopolitical tussle between the US and Iran and profit booking across heavyweight sectors and continued weakness in sentiment ahead of expiry. Despite selective buying in a few pockets, the broader tone remained cautious, with investors awaiting fresh domestic and global triggers.

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Sahaj Agrawal, Head of Derivatives Research, Kotak Securities sees major support for Nifty at 23,780. Last week, markets traded mostly on a conservative note. After the initial sell-off on last Monday, Bulls tried to resume up-trend. However, selling pressure reemerged on the concluding day of the truncated week on Thursday, capping the upside, he said.

While the main benchmark index Nifty50 encountered resistance near 24,250 zone, the ongoing consolidation appears to be a temporary pause rather than a sign of weakness. For the weekly expiry due today, immediate resistance is now seen between 24,150-24,200 on the higher side, while support is near 23,820-23,780, he said.

The market analyst believes that the possibility of any significant downside remains limited, unless the 23,780 level is breached. Only upon a breach below 23,780, could lead to much deeper fall towards 23,650. In the derivatives segment, OI build-up remains heavily concentrated at the 24,000 strike for both Calls & Puts, he notes.

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To recall, Nifty50 settled at 23,946.25, falling 109.75 points or 0.46 per cent on Monday. The Nifty Bank index declined 450 points, 0.77 per cent to end the session 57,727.35, while volatility gauge, India VIX, jumped nearly a 4.3 per cent to 13.61 mark.

Overall, the combined technical and derivatives data suggests a range for today's expiry between the 23,800–24,150, with both extremes likely to hold on a closing basis. To play the monthly expiry of the June series, Agrawal has suggested to followed a Nifty short strangle strategy.

He has suggested to sell a call option of 24,300 and sell put option of 23,650 in the Nifty50, which will result in an inflow of Rs 17. He has suggested to follow a strict stop loss of Rs 35 with an target of entire premium.