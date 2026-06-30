YES Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank: Top banking stocks to buy — Targets, stop loss & more

Indian equity benchmark indices kicked-off the week on a muted note and settled lower on Monday as traders remained cautious over rising renewed geopolitical concerns between the US and Iran. The BSE Sensex dropped 372.10 points, or 0.48 per cent, to close at 76,728.37, while NSE's Nifty50 dropped 109.75 points, or 0.46 per cent, to end at 23,946.25 for the day.



Select buzzing banking stocks like ICICI Bank Ltd, YES Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd are likely to remain under the spotlight of traders for the session today. Here is what Jigar S Patel, Senior Technical Research Analysts at Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers Ltd has to say on them ahead of Tuesday's trading session:





Kotak Mahindra Bank | Caution | Resistance: Rs 415 | Support: Rs 385

Kotak Mahindra Bank has recently formed a double-top pattern near the Rs 413–415 zone, a technical formation that often signals a potential trend reversal. Adding to the caution, the RSI has developed a negative divergence, indicating that bullish momentum is weakening despite prices testing previous highs. This combination increases the probability of a short-term pullback. The stock may retrace towards the Rs 390–385 zone, which also acts as a key support area. Support is placed at Rs 385, while Rs 415 remains the immediate resistance. Traders are advised to remain cautious near higher levels until a decisive breakout above Rs 415.





ICICI Bank | Caution | Resistance: Rs 1,405 | Support: Rs 1,375

After a sharp rally from Rs 1,225 to Rs 1,400 in a short span, ICICI Bank has formed a shooting star candlestick near the Rs 1,400–1,405 resistance zone, indicating possible exhaustion in the ongoing uptrend. This pattern suggests that buying momentum may be weakening, increasing the likelihood of short-term consolidation or profit booking. Hence, investors are advised to book partial profits at higher levels. Immediate support is placed at Rs 1,375, while Rs 1,405 remains a key resistance. A sustained move above Rs 1,405 would be required to revive bullish momentum, while holding above Rs 1,375 will keep the broader trend intact.





YES Bank | Buy on dips | Target Price: Rs 25.78 | Stop Loss: Rs 24

YES Bank Ltd has witnessed a weekly breakout above Rs 24.30, indicating a positive shift in trend. It is currently trading around Rs 25.28, sustaining above the breakout zone. The RSI on both daily and weekly charts is above 50, reflecting improving bullish momentum and strengthening buying interest. Immediate support is placed at Rs 24, while resistance is seen near Rs 25.78. As long as the stock holds above Rs 24, the overall technical structure remains constructive. Hence, a buy-on-dips strategy is advisable, especially near the Rs 24.5–24 zone, rather than chasing prices at higher levels.



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