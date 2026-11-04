Is there a shortage of ₹10, ₹20 and ₹50 notes this Diwali? RBI debunks viral claim

The Press Information Bureau’s Fact Check unit also said the claim was fake, clarifying that the RBI had made no such announcement about a shortage of lower-denomination notes.

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What does the fake circular say?

The fake circular, dated October 27, 2026 and bearing the reference “RBI/2026-27/124,” claims that the RBI is gradually reducing the printing of ₹10, ₹20 and ₹50 notes to promote a less-cash economy and digital payments.

It warns that this could create a shortage of these small-denomination notes during Diwali and advises people to withdraw or arrange cash in advance to avoid inconvenience during the festival.

RBI’s clarification

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, the RBI said: “It is clarified at the outset that sufficient notes of all denominations, including lower denominations, are available in the RBI vaults and currency chests, and the content of the forged circular is misleading.”

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The RBI said the notice was forged, misused its name and logo, and was falsely signed in the name of the Governor; it reiterated that sufficient notes of all denominations are available in its vaults and currency chests.

The central bank said it had not issued any advisory suggesting that ₹10, ₹20 or ₹50 notes would be unavailable or supplied in insufficient quantities before Diwali. It urged the public not to believe or forward the forged circular.

It has come to the notice of Reserve Bank of India that certain elements are fraudulently using the name/ logo of Reserve Bank of India and circulating forged circular signed in the name of the Governor, RBI indicating that there may be a shortage of currency in lower denominations of ₹10, ₹20 and ₹50 during the upcoming festival season. It is clarified at the outset that sufficient notes of all denominations, including lower denominations are available in the RBI vaults and currency chests and the content of the forged circular is misleading. Members of the public are, therefore, requested to rely on the information published by RBI from time to time in such matters. — ReserveBankOfIndia (@RBI) November 2, 2026

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What it means for consumers

For households and shopkeepers, the RBI’s statement indicates there is no official supply constraint on small notes during the festival period, when cash demand typically rises for gifts, purchases and local transactions.

The RBI and PIB Fact Check have both asked people to verify claims through the central bank’s official website or verified social media handles before sharing them. The bank has asked people to rely only on its official communications rather than unverified social media forwards.

Banks and currency chests are expected to continue normal note distribution. However, customers planning large cash withdrawals should still coordinate with their branches in advance, as branch-level availability can vary during peak festive demand.