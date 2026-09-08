ICICI Prudential Life Cycle Funds NFO closes Sept 9: How the new goal-based funds work

How the three funds differ

The key difference between the schemes is their maturity year and corresponding equity allocation. The 2031 fund is designed for a five-year horizon, the 2036 fund for 10 years and the 2041 fund for 15 years. A longer maturity allows the fund to maintain a higher equity allocation during the initial years.

For the 2031 fund, equity and equity-related exposure is 35%-50% when three to five years remain, falling to 20%-35% when one to three years remain and 5%-20% in the final year. Debt and money-market allocation correspondingly rises as maturity approaches.

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The 2036 fund starts with 50%-65% equity exposure when five to 10 years remain. This reduces to 35%-50% at three to five years, 20%-35% at one to three years and 5%-20% during the final year.

The 2041 fund, with the longest horizon, begins with equity allocation of 65%-80% during the first five years. After five years, the net equity allocation moves to 50%-65% for the next five years and progressively declines as the fund gets closer to maturity.

Feature Life Cycle Fund 2031 Life Cycle Fund 2036 Life Cycle Fund 2041 Maturity year 2031 2036 2041 Investment horizon 5 years 10 years 15 years Initial equity allocation 35%-50% 50%-65% 65%-80% Equity allocation as maturity nears Gradually falls to 5%-20% in final year Gradually falls to 5%-20% in final year Gradually falls as maturity approaches Strategy Equity allocation reduces over time Equity allocation reduces over time Equity allocation reduces over time Other asset classes Debt, money-market instruments, InvITs, ETCDs, Gold & Silver ETFs Debt, money-market instruments, InvITs, ETCDs, Gold & Silver ETFs Debt, money-market instruments, InvITs, ETCDs, Gold & Silver ETFs Lock-in No lock-in No lock-in No lock-in NFO closing date September 9, 2026 September 9, 2026 September 9, 2026

What is the glide path?

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A glide path is a predefined asset-allocation framework that gradually reduces equity exposure over the investment period. The idea is to allow investors to take relatively higher equity exposure when the goal is far away, while becoming more conservative as the goal date approaches.

This is aimed at addressing a common challenge in goal-based investing: deciding when to shift money from equities to relatively more stable assets. The fund documents note that investors may remain heavily invested in equity even when a financial goal is close, or become conservative too early and potentially miss growth opportunities.

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Multi-asset portfolio

The schemes can invest across equity, debt, money-market instruments, InvITs, ETCDs and Gold and Silver ETFs. Exposure to InvITs, ETCDs and Gold and Silver ETFs is capped at 10% of net assets.

The funds are open-ended and do not have a lock-in period, although investors are recommended to remain invested until maturity to benefit from the glide-path strategy.

Investors should also note that an exit load applies for the first three years: 3% within one year, 2% within two years and 1% within three years, with no exit load after three years.

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