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'Toxic' box office collection day 13: Yash's film sees 72% drop in daily biz, 'Hanuman Ansh' eyes ₹150 crore in India

'Toxic' box office collection day 13: Yash's film sees 72% drop in daily biz, 'Hanuman Ansh' eyes ₹150 crore in India

While Yash's gangster saga fades, another contender is rising fast — Hanuman Ansh is charging toward a massive ₹150 crore milestone in India, turning heads and stealing box office headlines. Is this the changing of the guard at the Indian box office? Here's the full breakdown of both films' numbers — and what it means for the weeks ahead.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 8, 2026 8:01 AM IST
'Toxic' box office collection day 13: Yash's film sees 72% drop in daily biz, 'Hanuman Ansh' eyes ₹150 crore in IndiaBox Office: Yash's Toxic crawls, Hanuman Ansh rises like a phoenix

Just when it seemed like Yash's Toxic had found its footing after a mammoth opening, the numbers have taken a brutal turn. On Day 13, the film's daily collection crashed by a staggering 72%, signaling that its theatrical run is running out of steam fast. What was once being called the biggest pan-India spectacle since KGF is struggling to fill seats on weekdays.

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But while Yash's gangster saga fades, another contender is rising fast — Hanuman Ansh is charging toward a massive ₹150 crore milestone in India, turning heads and stealing box office headlines. Is this the changing of the guard at the Indian box office? Here's the full breakdown of both films' numbers — and what it means for the weeks ahead.

MUST READ | 'Toxic' Box Office collection Day 11: Yash starrer crosses ₹333-cr mark, but Hanuman Ansh steals the long game

Toxic box office collection day 13

The Yash-led pan-India spectacle has seen a steady decline in its daily box office since its opening day. Toxic opened at ₹101.10 crore due to heavy star-driven hype but could make only ₹239.30 crore in its first week, according to film trade portal Sacnilk.

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The film further went onto make ₹1.75 crore on its second Friday, ₹2.28 crore on its second Saturday, ₹2.42 crore on its second Sunday, and ₹0.66 crore on its second Monday.

With this, the film's total India net box office collection stands at ₹246.41 crore, translating into domestic gross earnings of ₹294.09 crore. The film has made a total of ₹43.30 crore at the overseas box office, taking its worldwide gross collection to ₹337.39 crore.

ALSO READ | 'Mirzapur The Movie' Box Office collection Day 3: Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal starrer mints ₹132 crore worldwide

Hanuman Ansh box office collection day 32

The low-budget devotional drama, centered on Neem Karoli Baba, had a humble ₹10 lakh opening at the box office. The film went onto make ₹1.08 crore in its first week and ₹0.40 crore in its second week. Hanuman Ansh saw a drastic growth in its collections from third week onwards, when it made a total of ₹10.40 crore.

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The devotional drama, made at a budget of around ₹2 crore, went onto rake in a whopping ₹61 crore in its fourth week at the domestic box office. Furthermore, it made ₹10 crore on its fifth Friday, ₹16.50 crore on its fifth Saturday, ₹22.75 crore on its fifth Sunday, and ₹9.50 crore on its fifth Monday. With this, the film's total India net box office collection stands at ₹131.63 crore whereas its domestic gross earnings stand at ₹155.65 crore.

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Published on: Sep 8, 2026 8:01 AM IST
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