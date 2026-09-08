'Toxic' box office collection day 13: Yash's film sees 72% drop in daily biz, 'Hanuman Ansh' eyes ₹150 crore in India

MUST READ | 'Toxic' Box Office collection Day 11: Yash starrer crosses ₹333-cr mark, but Hanuman Ansh steals the long game

Toxic box office collection day 13

The Yash-led pan-India spectacle has seen a steady decline in its daily box office since its opening day. Toxic opened at ₹101.10 crore due to heavy star-driven hype but could make only ₹239.30 crore in its first week, according to film trade portal Sacnilk.

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The film further went onto make ₹1.75 crore on its second Friday, ₹2.28 crore on its second Saturday, ₹2.42 crore on its second Sunday, and ₹0.66 crore on its second Monday.

With this, the film's total India net box office collection stands at ₹246.41 crore, translating into domestic gross earnings of ₹294.09 crore. The film has made a total of ₹43.30 crore at the overseas box office, taking its worldwide gross collection to ₹337.39 crore.

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Hanuman Ansh box office collection day 32

The low-budget devotional drama, centered on Neem Karoli Baba, had a humble ₹10 lakh opening at the box office. The film went onto make ₹1.08 crore in its first week and ₹0.40 crore in its second week. Hanuman Ansh saw a drastic growth in its collections from third week onwards, when it made a total of ₹10.40 crore.

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The devotional drama, made at a budget of around ₹2 crore, went onto rake in a whopping ₹61 crore in its fourth week at the domestic box office. Furthermore, it made ₹10 crore on its fifth Friday, ₹16.50 crore on its fifth Saturday, ₹22.75 crore on its fifth Sunday, and ₹9.50 crore on its fifth Monday. With this, the film's total India net box office collection stands at ₹131.63 crore whereas its domestic gross earnings stand at ₹155.65 crore.