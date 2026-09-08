Top stocks in news: Adani Power, Deepa Jewellers, LIC, Swiggy, REC, Rays of Belief, Shiprocket, Mankind

Deepa Jewellers: The B2B jewellery player will make its stock market debut on Tuesday, September 08 after the company raised Rs 460 crore from its IPO sold for Rs 177 apiece with a lot size or 84 equity shares between September 01-03. The was overall subscribed 42.61 times, fetching nearly 19.75 lakh applications.

Rays of Belief: The for-profit social enterprise will also begin its stock market journey from Tuesday, September 08 after it raised Rs 125 crore from its IPO, selling shares for Rs 239 apeice, with lot size of 62 equity shares. The issue was overall book a solid 107.71 times, fetching more than 15.56 lakh applications.

Advertisement

Adani Power: The Adani Group's utility arm has received a letter of intent (LoI) from the Resolution Professional for the acquisition of GVK Energy, which owns and operates a 330 MW hydroelectric power plant located in Uttarakhand, through its subsidiary Alaknanda Hydro Power Company.

Life Insurance Corporation of India: The state-run insurance player reported a 45.3 per cent YoY jump in the new business premium to Rs 23,275 crore, while premium on year-to-date (YTD) rose 22.31 per cent YoY to Rs 80,005 crore in August 2026.

Swiggy: A wholly owned subsidiary of online food ordering and quick commerce platform- Swiggy Networks- will sell its entire stake in Lynks Logistics to Singapore-based Trustroot Internet for about $52.4 million. The transaction, involving 166,534 Series R compulsorily convertible preference shares, is expected to close by October 22, subject to agreed conditions.

Advertisement

REC: The state-owned finance company has successfully completed India’s first pilot issue of tokenized corporate bonds under the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) Regulatory Sandbox Framework, raising around Rs 500 crore.

Shiprocket: The recently listed logistics solutions player's net loss narrowed to Rs 13.7 crore, while operating revenue rose 34 per cent YoY to Rs 592.1 crore for the June 2026 quarter. Its EBITDA scaled significantly higher to Rs 8.9 crore, while its total expenses increased 31 per cent YoY to Rs 619.5 crore due to scaling costs and inflation.

Mankind Pharma: Shareholders of Bharat Serums & Vaccines, a subsidiary of the company, have approved the voluntary liquidation of Bharat Serums & Vaccines.

GE Vernova T&D: The power generation company has emerged as the L1 bidder for the design and establishment of a 6,000 MW, & 800 kV High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) LCC terminal station (2x3,000 MW) for the evacuation of renewable power from Barmer II to South Kalamb.

PNB Housing Finance: The leading NBFC has approved the issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of up to Rs 10,000 crore on a private placement basis, with or without a green shoe option. The NCDs will be issued in one or more tranches and will be listed on the Wholesale Debt Market (WDM) segment of NSE and/or BSE.

Advertisement

Arisinfra Solutions: The B2B technology platform, through its subsidiary Arisunitern RE Solutions, has secured an order from O2 Spaces, a partnership firm that is part of the Vaishnavi Residences Group, to provide DaaS (Developer-as-a-Service) services for Morning Mist, a residential apartment project in Whitefield, Bengaluru. The project has an estimated GDV of Rs 280 crore.

Behari Lal Engineering: The recently listed metal products player reported a 24 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 19.2 crore, while revenue jumped 18 per cent YoY to Rs 161.67 crore for the June 2026 quarter. Operating margins improved 18.15 per cent for the reported quarter.

Neuland Laboratories: The company board has approved capital expenditure of Rs 126 crore towards the purchase of nearly 134 acres of land at Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh. It also has a right of first refusal to purchase an additional contiguous land parcel of nearly 66 acres at a later date, taking the potential aggregate land parcel at the said location to approximately 200 acres.

Asian Energy Services: The mineral exploration player's subsidiary, Oilmax Energy, has received a Letter of Intent from the Government of Arunachal Pradesh for the grant of a Composite Licence for the Pakro Vanadium and Graphite Block at Pakro Village, Arunachal Pradesh, covering an area of 155.46 hectares.

