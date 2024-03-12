NSE cuts cash, derivative transaction charges by 1% in relief for traders

In a breather for traders, the NSE's board on Tuesday cleared reduction in transaction charges across segments from next fiscal.

The overall transaction charges across cash equity and equity derivatives segments / products will now be 1% less, with effect from April 1.

Transaction charge in the equity delivery or cash segment is 0.00325% and in derivatives, it is 0.0019%. This move is seen impacting company's annual revenue from transaction charges by nearly Rs 130 crore. NSE has also decided to exit non-core businesses, including technology and education.

NSE charges will be lower than BSE after this reduction and will benefit algo and arbitrage trading.

The NSE had in March 2023 rolled back 6 per cent hike in transaction charges on equity cash and derivatives segment.