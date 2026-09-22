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LPG, CNG, PNG prices today (September 22): Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other cities

LPG, CNG, PNG prices today (September 22): Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other cities

LPG, CNG, and PNG prices today: Crude oil prices fell in early trading as Saudi Arabia Civil Defence issued second danger alerts for Riyadh and Al-Kharj overnight after earlier warnings were lifted.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 22, 2026 9:04 AM IST
LPG, CNG, PNG prices today (September 22): Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other citiesLPG, CNG, PNG prices on September 22: Check latest rates across major cities

LPG, CNG, PNG prices today: Concerns over LPG and PNG prices continue amid uncertainty over supplies, as CNG prices are increased in Delhi and neighbouring cities. This comes amid concerns over volatile global crude oil prices, as Brent crude to $101.17 per barrel on Tuesday morning.

Oil prices have remained stable as the market stabilised following several sessions of declines, while investors monitored potential diplomatic developments between the US and Iran during the United Nations General Assembly.

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MUST READ: West Asia crisis threatens energy supplies: Experts urge India to diversify oil, gas routes

14.2 kg LPG cylinder rates on September 22

Cities

Price (₹/cylinder)

Delhi

942

Bengaluru

944.50

Hyderabad

994

Mumbai

941.50

Chennai

957.50

Kolkata

968

Jaipur

945.50

Noida

939.50

Gurugram

950.50

Chandigarh

951.50

Commercial (19 kg) LPG cylinder rates on September 22

Cities

Price (₹/cylinder)

Delhi

2,747.50

Bengaluru

2,831

Hyderabad

2,996

Mumbai

2,701

Chennai

2,916.50

Kolkata

2,884

Jaipur

2,776

Noida

2,747.50

Gurugram

2,764.50

Chandigarh

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2,769.50

CNG prices across major cities on September 22

Cities

Price (₹/kg)

Delhi

86.98

Bengaluru

97

Hyderabad

112

Mumbai

88

Chennai

97.50

Kolkata

93.50

Jaipur

97.50

Noida

95.59

Gurugram

92.01

Chandigarh

93.80

PNG prices across major cities on September 22

Cities

Price (₹/SCM)

Delhi

49.59

Bengaluru

53

Hyderabad

51
Mumbai

51.50

Chennai

50

Kolkata

50

Jaipur

49.50

Noida

49.45

Gurugram

48.40

Chandigarh

54.70

US-Iran war update

Tensions across the Middle East sharpened this week as Yemeni government forces struck Houthi positions, Iran signalled the terms under which it might end hostilities with Washington, and new flashpoints emerged from Gaza to the Strait of Hormuz. Airlines are pulling back from Iranian airspace, Washington is tightening pressure through visa denials and reconstruction diplomacy, and Iranian military commanders continue projecting readiness for renewed conflict even as diplomatic signals suggest room for an eventual off-ramp.

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Yemen’s government forces reported hitting Houthi fighters and supply lines in two areas near the Bab al-Mandeb strait and in al-Bayda governorate south of Sanaa as fighting with the Iran-aligned group continues. At the same time, Iranian officials indicated conditions under which Tehran would be willing to end its standoff with the US, even as its military leadership struck a defiant tone: the army chief said forces remain alert and ready to counter any fresh US or Israeli action, while the Revolutionary Guards went further, warning they were positioned to deliver a forceful response and citing their handling of the Hormuz corridor as proof of Iran’s leverage.

ALSO READ: Russian oil & gas purchase: Trump signs Bill into Act targeting 100% tariffs on India, China

While neighbouring Gulf nations accelerate efforts to circumvent the corridor — with Saudi Arabia expanding Red Sea port capacity and the United Arab Emirates pursuing a multibillion-dollar “Zero Hormuz” strategy — Qatar remains committed to its current maritime routes. Al-Kaabi confirmed that Doha has no intentions of building alternative overland pipelines.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Sep 22, 2026 9:04 AM IST
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