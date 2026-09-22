LPG, CNG, PNG prices today (September 22): Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other cities

MUST READ: West Asia crisis threatens energy supplies: Experts urge India to diversify oil, gas routes
14.2 kg LPG cylinder rates on September 22
|
Cities
|
Price (₹/cylinder)
|
Delhi
|
942
|
Bengaluru
|
944.50
|
Hyderabad
|
994
|
Mumbai
|
941.50
|
Chennai
|
957.50
|
Kolkata
|
968
|
Jaipur
|
945.50
|
Noida
|
939.50
|
Gurugram
|
950.50
|
Chandigarh
|
951.50
Commercial (19 kg) LPG cylinder rates on September 22
|
Cities
|
Price (₹/cylinder)
|
Delhi
|
2,747.50
|
Bengaluru
|
2,831
|
Hyderabad
|
2,996
|
Mumbai
|
2,701
|
Chennai
|
2,916.50
|
Kolkata
|
2,884
|
Jaipur
|
2,776
|
Noida
|
2,747.50
|
Gurugram
|
2,764.50
|
Chandigarh
|
2,769.50
CNG prices across major cities on September 22
|
Cities
|
Price (₹/kg)
|
Delhi
|
86.98
|
Bengaluru
|
97
|
Hyderabad
|
112
|
Mumbai
|
88
|
Chennai
|
97.50
|
Kolkata
|
93.50
|
Jaipur
|
97.50
|
Noida
|
95.59
|
Gurugram
|
92.01
|
Chandigarh
|
93.80
PNG prices across major cities on September 22
|
Cities
|
Price (₹/SCM)
|
Delhi
|
49.59
|
Bengaluru
|
53
|
Hyderabad
|
51
|Mumbai
|
51.50
|
Chennai
|
50
|
Kolkata
|
50
|
Jaipur
|
49.50
|
Noida
|
49.45
|
Gurugram
|
48.40
|
Chandigarh
|
54.70
US-Iran war update
Tensions across the Middle East sharpened this week as Yemeni government forces struck Houthi positions, Iran signalled the terms under which it might end hostilities with Washington, and new flashpoints emerged from Gaza to the Strait of Hormuz. Airlines are pulling back from Iranian airspace, Washington is tightening pressure through visa denials and reconstruction diplomacy, and Iranian military commanders continue projecting readiness for renewed conflict even as diplomatic signals suggest room for an eventual off-ramp.
Yemen’s government forces reported hitting Houthi fighters and supply lines in two areas near the Bab al-Mandeb strait and in al-Bayda governorate south of Sanaa as fighting with the Iran-aligned group continues. At the same time, Iranian officials indicated conditions under which Tehran would be willing to end its standoff with the US, even as its military leadership struck a defiant tone: the army chief said forces remain alert and ready to counter any fresh US or Israeli action, while the Revolutionary Guards went further, warning they were positioned to deliver a forceful response and citing their handling of the Hormuz corridor as proof of Iran’s leverage.
ALSO READ: Russian oil & gas purchase: Trump signs Bill into Act targeting 100% tariffs on India, China
While neighbouring Gulf nations accelerate efforts to circumvent the corridor — with Saudi Arabia expanding Red Sea port capacity and the United Arab Emirates pursuing a multibillion-dollar “Zero Hormuz” strategy — Qatar remains committed to its current maritime routes. Al-Kaabi confirmed that Doha has no intentions of building alternative overland pipelines.