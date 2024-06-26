scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Stocks
NTPC, ITC, BEL, L&T, RIL, Cochin Shipyard, NBCC: Nifty, CPSE, Nifty Bank rejigs on June 27; here's likely impact

Feedback

NTPC, ITC, BEL, L&T, RIL, Cochin Shipyard, NBCC: Nifty, CPSE, Nifty Bank rejigs on June 27; here's likely impact

BEL, Coal India Ltd, ONGC Ltd, NHPC Ltd, Oil India, Power Grid, Cochin Shipyard, NBCC, SJVN and NLC India will see some outflows due to fall in weights, as per the brokerage.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Kotak Mahindra Bank may see a cumulative passive inflow of $62 million, followed by NTPC ($62 million), ITC ($36 million), and Bharti Airtel Ltd ($36 million). Kotak Mahindra Bank may see a cumulative passive inflow of $62 million, followed by NTPC ($62 million), ITC ($36 million), and Bharti Airtel Ltd ($36 million).

A host of stocks will be in action on Thursday, June 27, as a couple of NSE indices including Nifty, CPSE index and Nifty Bank see adjustments following the recent quarterly rejig. there is no significant volume impact except few names. Shares such as Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd, NTPC Ltd , ITC Ltd and Bharti Airtel Ltd are seen attracting net passive inflows while others such as HDFC Bank Ltd, Bharat Electronics Ltd, Larsen & Toubro Ltd and Reliance Industries are expected to see net passive outflows.   

Kotak Mahindra Bank see a cumulative passive inflow of $62 million, followed by NTPC ($62 million), ITC ($36 million), and Bharti Airtel Ltd ($36 million), as per Abhilash Pagaria Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research. 

On the flip side, HDFC Bank may see $77 million outflows, Bharat Electronics ($45 million), L&T ($25 million and RIL ($14 million). 

In the CPSE index, BEL, Coal India Ltd, ONGC Ltd, NHPC Ltd, Oil India, Power Grid, Cochin Shipyard, NBCC, SJVN and NLC India will see some outflows due to fall in weights, as per the brokerage. NTPC will be the only index constituent to see passive inflows.  

In the case of Nifty Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, State Bank of India, ICICI Bank Ltd, HDFC Bank Ltd and IndusInd Bank could see increased passive inflows on higher weightages. Bank of Baroda, AU Bank, Punjab National Bank, IDFC First Bank, Bandhan Bank and Federal Bank could see insignificant outflows on decline in weights, as per Nuvama.

 

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Jun 26, 2024, 3:20 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement