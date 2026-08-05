Ministry of Education opens Yuva Sangam phase VII registrations: Here's how you can apply

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What is Yuva Sangam?

Yuva Sangam is a youth exchange programme of the Department of Higher Education under the Ministry of Education. It aims to strengthen emotional bonds among young people from different states and Union Territories by exposing them to India's cultural, linguistic, educational and developmental diversity.

The programme is built around five themes - Paryatan (Tourism), Parampara (Tradition & Culture), Pragati (Development & Governance), Paraspar Sampark (People-to-People Connect), and Prodyogiki (Technology & Innovation), in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

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Who can apply?

Applicants must meet the following eligibility criteria:

Indian citizens aged 18 to 30 years

Students pursuing UG, PG or PhD programmes

NSS and NYKS volunteers

Employed and self-employed youth

Off-campus youth not currently enrolled in any educational institution

Applicants should be medically fit and willing to travel

The Ministry said selections will ensure representation across gender, educational backgrounds, rural and remote areas, and different sections of society.

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How to apply for Yuva Sangam Phase VII

Follow these steps to complete your registration:

Visit the Yuva Sangam registration portal and click on Register.

Choose your registration category:

On-Campus Youth – Students currently studying in a college, university or institution.

Off-Campus Youth – Youth not enrolled in a campus programme.

If you choose On-Campus Youth:

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Select your level (UG, PG or PhD).

Enter your university/college/institution name.

Fill in your current academic stream.

If you choose Off-Campus Youth:

Fill in your highest academic qualification instead of the current stream.

Complete all mandatory details, including:

Personal information

Address

Identity proof

State details

Captcha verification

Accept the programme's rules and regulations.

Click Register and submit the application.

After successful submission, applicants will receive a confirmation message and email. Shortlisted delegates will later be contacted by the respective nodal institutions.

The last date to apply is August 18, 2026.

Participating Universities and Institutions

For Yuva Sangam Phase VII, the Ministry of Education has identified 20 prestigious Higher Education Institutions (HEIs), including IITs, NITs, IIMs and Central Universities, as nodal institutions to host and facilitate the youth exchange programme.

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The selected institutions are Banaras Hindu University (Varanasi), IIT Palakkad, School of Planning and Architecture (SPA) Bhopal, Central University of Karnataka, IIT Guwahati, University of Hyderabad, NIT Goa, Central University of Mizoram, IIT Jodhpur, Sikkim University, NIT Srinagar, IIT Bombay, IIT Kharagpur, Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University (Srinagar), IISER Mohali, Central University of Gujarat, NIT Hamirpur, IIM Sambalpur, Delhi University, and the Central University of Tamil Nadu.

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These institutions have been paired with states and Union Territories across the country to organise educational and cultural exchange visits, allowing selected delegates to experience India's diverse traditions, governance models, innovation ecosystems, educational institutions, industries, heritage sites and local communities