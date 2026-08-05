Edelweiss MFopens Nifty REITs & Realty Index Fund; JioBlackRock Floats Nifty 50 ETF. Which one should you choose?

Edelweiss Nifty REITs & Realty Index Fund

Edelweiss Mutual Fund has launched the Edelweiss Nifty REITs & Realty Index Fund, an open-ended passive scheme that invests in listed Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) and real estate companies.

The New Fund Offer (NFO) is open from August 5 to August 19.

The scheme tracks the Nifty REITs & Realty Total Return Index (TRI), with at least 60% of its portfolio currently allocated to listed REITs and the balance invested in listed real estate companies. The REIT allocation could increase to 100% over time as more REITs get listed.

Unlike buying commercial property directly, REITs allow investors to participate in income-generating real estate assets through exchange-listed units. By combining REITs with listed developers, the fund offers exposure to both rental-income assets and the long-term growth potential of the real estate sector.

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The fund will be managed by Bharat Lahoti and Manasi Jalgaonkar.

According to Radhika Gupta, Managing Director and CEO, Edelweiss Asset Management Company, the scheme aims to simplify access to real estate through a diversified mutual fund structure.

JioBlackRock Nifty 50 ETF

Jio Financial Services and BlackRock have launched the JioBlackRock Nifty 50 ETF, marking the joint venture's entry into India's ETF market.

The NFO is open until August 11, and the ETF will be available through the JioBlackRock website, JioFinance, and MyJio apps.

The ETF replicates the Nifty 50 Index, providing investors exposure to India's 50 largest listed companies through a single investment. As of March 30, 2026, the index accounted for nearly 53.7% of India's total market capitalisation.

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Globally, BlackRock manages around $5.5 trillion in ETF assets, making it the world's largest ETF provider.

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"The JioBlackRock Nifty 50 ETF is built around a simple objective—to make it easier for investors to participate in the long-term growth story of India's leading companies," said Sid Swaminathan, Managing Director and CEO, JioBlackRock Asset Management.

The scheme will invest 95-100% of its assets in Nifty 50 stocks and up to 5% in debt and money market instruments. It will be managed by Tanvi Kacheria, Anand Shah and Haresh Mehta. The minimum investment is ₹500, and the fund carries a 'very high' risk rating.

What to choose?

The choice depends on your investment objective.

The JioBlackRock Nifty 50 ETF is better suited for investors seeking a core long-term equity allocation through a diversified portfolio of blue-chip companies. It can serve as the foundation of an equity portfolio for first-time as well as experienced investors.

On the other hand, the Edelweiss Nifty REITs & Realty Index Fund is a sector-specific offering that provides targeted exposure to India's real estate ecosystem. It may appeal to investors looking to diversify beyond traditional equity funds and participate in the growth of commercial real estate and listed property developers.

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For most investors, the Nifty 50 ETF is likely to be the more suitable starting point because of its broader diversification. The REITs & Realty Index Fund, meanwhile, is better viewed as a satellite allocation that complements an existing diversified portfolio rather than replacing it.

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