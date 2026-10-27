Transformers and Rectifiers shares surge 7% on Rs 1,250-crore investment plan 

Shares of Transformers and Rectifiers (India) Ltd (TARIL) rose over 7% on Tuesday after the firm said it would invest Rs 1,250 crore in three greenfield manufacturing plants in Gujarat creating 1,000 plus direct jobs. TARIL shares rose 7.29% to Rs 321.50 in the current session against the previous close of Rs Rs 299.65 on BSE. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 9579.79 crore.

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Commercial operations of these facilities is expected to begin in Q1FY27-28.