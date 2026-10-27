Transformers and Rectifiers shares surge 7% on Rs 1,250-crore investment plan 

Once fully operational, the facilities are expected to generate an annual revenue potential of approximately Rs. 2,000 crore while creating more than 1,000 direct employment opportunities across engineering, manufacturing, operations, quality assurance and research & development.
The investment represents a significant step towards building a more resilient and selfreliant domestic power equipment ecosystem. By localising the manufacturing of these critical components, TARIL aims to reduce import dependence, strengthen supply chain resilience and improve the availability of critical equipment required for India's rapidly expanding transmission and distribution network, said the firm.
About Transformers and Rectifiers
The Ahmedabad-based Company manufactures a comprehensive range of transformers including power, distribution, furnace, specialty, rectifier transformers and shunt reactors, solar application transformers, earthing transformers. TARIL’s product capabilities span 5 kV to 1,200 kV and 0.5 MVA to 500 MVA, serving utilities, EPC players, industrial customers and renewable energy sectors.