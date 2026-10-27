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Transformers and Rectifiers shares surge 7% on Rs 1,250-crore investment plan 

Transformers and Rectifiers shares surge 7% on Rs 1,250-crore investment plan 

TARIL318.05(6.12%)

TARIL shares rose 7.29% to Rs 321.50 in the current session against the previous close of Rs 299.65. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 9579.79 crore.

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Oct 27, 2026 12:24 PM IST
Transformers and Rectifiers shares surge 7% on Rs 1,250-crore investment plan The investment represents a significant step towards building a more resilient and selfreliant domestic power equipment ecosystem.

Shares of Transformers and Rectifiers (India) Ltd (TARIL) rose over 7% on Tuesday after the firm said it would invest Rs 1,250 crore in three greenfield manufacturing plants in Gujarat creating 1,000 plus direct jobs. TARIL shares rose 7.29% to Rs 321.50 in the current session against the previous close of Rs Rs 299.65 on BSE. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 9579.79 crore.

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Commercial operations of these facilities is expected to begin in Q1FY27-28.

Once fully operational, the facilities are expected to generate an annual revenue potential of approximately Rs. 2,000 crore while creating more than 1,000 direct employment opportunities across engineering, manufacturing, operations, quality assurance and research & development.

The investment represents a significant step towards building a more resilient and selfreliant domestic power equipment ecosystem. By localising the manufacturing of these critical components, TARIL aims to reduce import dependence, strengthen supply chain resilience and improve the availability of critical equipment required for India's rapidly expanding transmission and distribution network, said the firm.

About Transformers and Rectifiers  

The Ahmedabad-based Company manufactures a comprehensive range of transformers including power, distribution, furnace, specialty, rectifier transformers and shunt reactors, solar application transformers, earthing transformers. TARIL’s product capabilities span 5 kV to 1,200 kV and 0.5 MVA to 500 MVA, serving utilities, EPC players, industrial customers and renewable energy sectors.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Oct 27, 2026 12:22 PM IST
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