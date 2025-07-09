Ola Electric shares crash 53% in 2025 so far, sink to all-time lows

Shares of Ola Electric Mobility continued their downward move for the third consecutive session on Wednesday. The stock slipped 1.52 per cent to hit a new all-time low of Rs 40.15. It eventually settled 0.91 per cent lower at Rs 40.40. At this closing price, the scrip has cracked 53.15 per cent on a year-to-date (YTD) basis.

The electric vehicle (EV) maker's sales in June dropped sharply, with 20,189 units sold — a steep 45 per cent decline year-on-year (YoY), as per Vahan data compiled on July 1. Its market share also saw a significant fall, sliding from 46 per cent in June 2024 to 19 per cent in June 2025.

On the financial front, Ola Electric's consolidated net loss widened to Rs 870 crore in Q4 FY25 from Rs 416 crore a year ago, while revenue from operations declined 59.48 per cent YoY to Rs 611 crore from Rs 1,508 crore in the same quarter last year.

A few analysts suggested that the counter looked 'bearish' in the near term.

"Ola Electric is currently trading at an all-time low. Additionally, the fall in price is accompanied by consistent volume, adding confirmation to the bearish setup. From a technical standpoint, the stock is deeply oversold, suggesting that while downside momentum is strong, a short-term bounce cannot be ruled out. However, the broader trend remains negative as long as the price stays below Rs 45," said Drumil Vithlani, Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza.

"Any rebound should be viewed as a selling opportunity, with potential downside targets placed at Rs 38 and lower in the near term. Caution is advised and traders should refrain from initiating new positions until a strong reversal signal emerges," he also said.

The stock touched its fresh all-time low and is indicating a bearish outlook, noted Osho Krishan, Senior Analyst – Technical & Derivative Research at Angel One. He recommended staying away from the counter for now, unless a clear recovery emerges.

Founded in 2017, Ola Electric primarily manufactures EVs and certain core components such as battery packs, motors and vehicle frames at the Ola Futurefactory. As of March 2025, promoters held a 36.78 per cent stake in the electric two-wheeler (E2W) player.