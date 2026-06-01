Ola, HAL, Siemens among top shares for double digits gains in short-term — Check targets

Amid the rising volatility in the benchmark equity indices, domestic brokerage firm SMIFS has suggested three stocks to traders for short-term gains. The brokerage believes that these stocks have a potential to deliver strong returns to investors in the short-to-medium term. It has selected stocks like Siemens, Ola Electric Mobility Ltd and Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL). Here's what SMIFS has to say on these stocks:



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Hindustan Aeronautics | Buy | Target Price: Rs 4,800 | Stop Loss: Rs 4,060

HAL is consolidating near the critical Rs 4,250–Rs 4,300 support zone after a sharp rally and subsequent correction from higher levels. The stock is attempting to stabilize around its moving average support, suggesting demand is emerging on declines. Despite recent volatility, the broader structure remains constructive, with higher lows still intact on the medium-term chart. Volumes near support indicate active participation, while the pullback appears more corrective than trend reversing. If price sustains above Rs 4,250, the setup favors a rebound towards Rs 4,800. The bullish bias remains intact above Rs 4,060, while a decisive breakdown below this level could trigger deeper profit booking.



Siemens | Buy | Target Price: Rs 3,675 | Stop Loss: Rs 4,200

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Siemens Ltd is witnessing a strong continuation of its bullish structure after a sharp breakout from the Rs 3,550–3,730 consolidation zone. The stock has reclaimed key moving average support and is now stabilizing near recent swing highs, indicating sustained buying interest. The recent price action suggests a classic breakout–retest formation, where dips are being absorbed quickly. Volumes have expanded during the breakout leg, highlighting institutional participation and fresh momentum buying. As long as price sustains above Rs 3,675, the structure favors continuation towards Rs 4,200. A breakdown below Rs 3,675 would weaken the bullish setup and trigger profit booking pressure.



Ola Electric Mobility | Buy | Target Price: Rs 50.50 | Stop Loss: Rs 37

Ola Electric is showing signs of a strong trend reversal after forming a base near the Rs 23–31 support zone. The stock has now reclaimed the crucial Rs 39 breakout level with a strong bullish candle, signaling fresh momentum and short-covering activity. The rising price structure, coupled with improving moving average alignment, indicates a shift from accumulation to expansion phase. Volumes have picked up sharply on breakout attempts, reflecting aggressive buying participation. As long as price sustains above Rs 37, the setup favors an upside move towards Rs 50.50. A breakdown below Rs 37 would invalidate the bullish structure and weaken momentum.