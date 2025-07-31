Omaxe secures ₹500 crore from Oaktree Capital for expansion

Omaxe Group has announced a substantial infusion of ₹500 crore from Oaktree Capital Management L.P., a leading global alternative investment firm. This financial support is aimed at accelerating project construction, improving delivery timelines, and expanding the company's footprint across key Indian markets.

"This partnership with Oaktree marks an important milestone in Omaxe’s growth journey," stated Mohit Goel, Managing Director of Omaxe Ltd.

The company, which has a diverse portfolio including integrated townships, shopping malls, and PPP projects, plans to utilise the Oaktree funding to strengthen its presence in high-growth regions like New Chandigarh, Lucknow, and Ludhiana, among others. These areas are strategically chosen for their potential to drive significant growth and profitability. Mohit Goel further commented, "The confidence that a global investor like Oaktree places in our business is a reflection of our strong delivery record and long-term vision. This infusion of funds will allow us to move faster on construction, reduce market dependence, and invest strategically in opportunities that align with our core focus areas."

Financially, Omaxe has improved its flexibility by repaying ₹1,285 crore in principal, reducing its net debt to ₹300 crore. This enhances its credit profile and allows more focus on expansion. Atul Banshal, Director of Finance at Omaxe, mentioned, "We’ve taken decisive steps to improve our balance sheet and reduce financial risk. With no immediate repayment obligations, a large portion of the Oaktree funding will go directly into accelerating construction and unlocking expansion in strategic markets. We are grateful to Team Oaktree for their trust and partnership in this exciting phase of growth."

Omaxe's strategic focus on integrated townships and mixed-use developments, particularly in cities like Faridabad, Amritsar, and Indore, is set to bolster its market position. The company's commitment to sustainable urban development aligns with its long-term goals, making it a formidable player in the real estate sector.