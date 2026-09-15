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Quote of the Day by Deepinder Goyal: 'You should always bet on the team, not on the idea' 

Quote of the Day by Deepinder Goyal: 'You should always bet on the team, not on the idea' 

Deepinder Goyal is an Indian billionaire entrepreneur best known as the founder of Zomato, India's largest restaurant discovery and food delivery platform. He graduated from IIT Delhi in 2005 with an Integrated M.Tech in Mathematics and Computing.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 15, 2026 7:30 AM IST
Quote of the Day by Deepinder Goyal: 'You should always bet on the team, not on the idea' Deepinder Goyal, Founder of Eternal

“You should always bet on the team, not on the idea,” a quote by Deepinder Goyal, Founder of Eternal.

Deepinder Goyal's quote means that consistent daily actions matter far more than just having a big vision.

Who is Deepinder Goyal?

Deepinder Goyal is an Indian billionaire entrepreneur best known as the founder of Zomato, India's largest restaurant discovery and food delivery platform. As one of the most prominent figures in India's startup ecosystem, he is estimated to have a net worth between $1.6 billion and $2.1 billion (around ₹13,300 crore to ₹18,000 crore), primarily stemming from his stake in Zomato.

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He graduated from IIT Delhi in 2005 with an Integrated M.Tech in Mathematics and Computing.

In February 2026, Goyal transitioned from his long-time role as Group CEO of Zomato’s parent company, Eternal Ltd, to become its Vice Chairman. Goyal stepped down to focus on high-risk, experimental technology startups outside the food ecosystem. His current focus areas include:

  • Temple: A health-tech venture developing an advanced wearable device designed to optimise human performance.
  • LAT Aerospace: An ambitious venture aiming to create pilot-free aviation networks for inter-city travel.  

When did Deepinder Goyal say this  

Deepinder Goyal discussed this philosophy during his January 2026 appearance on Raj Shamani's "Figuring Out" podcast.

During the episode, he detailed his core philosophies on execution, hiring, and the realities of scaling a business. He emphasised that because business ideas inevitably change and evolve, the long-term survival of a company ultimately hinges on the quality, resilience, and obsession of the team executing it.

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What does this quote mean?    

This quote means that the human element of a business is far more valuable than the initial concept itself. In the startup world, a business idea is merely a starting point that will inevitably face market challenges, customer rejection, and intense competition, forcing it to change.

Investors and founders bet on the team because ideas are cheap, but the talent, adaptability, and grit required to execute them are incredibly rare.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Sep 15, 2026 7:30 AM IST
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