MF investors are playing the long game: What 5-year SIP data means for your portfolio

The change is important because SIPs are increasingly becoming a core route for household participation in capital markets rather than a supplementary investment option. SIP AUM climbed nearly four-fold between March 2021 and March 2026, reaching ₹14.83 lakh crore. Its share of total mutual fund industry AUM consequently increased to 20.1% from 13.5%.

Monthly SIP contributions have also expanded sharply. Contributions reached ₹32,087 crore in March 2026, compared with ₹4,335 crore in March 2017, a 7.4-fold increase. Between April 2021 and March 2026, monthly contributions grew at a 30.7% rate, with the report attributing the rise to higher investor participation after Covid-19. Cumulative gross SIP inflows between March 2017 and March 2026 stood at ₹14.79 lakh crore, with about 76% coming in the past five years.

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Short-term holding bucket

For investors, the change in holding periods may be as important as the increase in contributions. SIP AUM held for less than one year fell from 37% in March 2021 to 21.1% in March 2026. At the same time, the proportion held for more than five years more than doubled to 31%.

The shift suggests that a larger pool of SIP money is now staying invested for longer, allowing investors to follow a more disciplined, long-term approach rather than frequently reacting to market movements.

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Retail investors are driving the shift

The trend is particularly visible among individual investors. Retail investors’ SIP AUM as a proportion of their total AUM rose to 45% in FY26 from 33.5% in FY21. Among HNIs, the share increased to 20.9% from 15%, while for NRIs it rose to 26.7% from 20.8%.

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In contrast, banks and corporates continue to have negligible SIP investments, with SIP AUM below 2% of their total AUM, reflecting their different liquidity and investment objectives.

SIP investors are staying invested longer

Metric March 2021 March 2026 What it means SIP AUM held for less than 1 year 37.0% 21.1% Fewer investors are exiting or redeeming in the short term SIP AUM held for 1–5 years 50.7% 47.9% Remains the largest holding-period bucket SIP AUM held for more than 5 years 12.3% 31.0% Strong increase in long-term investing Total SIP AUM ₹4.25 lakh crore ₹14.83 lakh crore Nearly 4x growth SIP AUM as share of industry AUM 13.5% 20.1% SIPs have become a core investment route Monthly SIP contribution* — ₹32,087 crore 7.4x March 2017 level Retail SIP AUM as % of retail AUM 33.5% 45.0% SIP adoption has deepened among retail investors HNI SIP AUM as % of HNI AUM 15.0% 20.9% Greater use of systematic investing by HNIs NRI SIP AUM as % of NRI AUM 20.8% 26.7% Growing reliance on systematic investing *March 2026 monthly contribution.

Source: AMFI-Crisil Factbook 2026.

Equity remains the preferred destination

Equity continues to dominate SIP investing. Equity-oriented schemes accounted for ₹2.87 lakh crore of the ₹3.40 lakh crore in total SIP flows in FY26. However, the report also points to a gradual broadening of preferences. Hybrid SIP AUM rose from ₹0.33 lakh crore in March 2021 to ₹1.11 lakh crore in March 2026, while passive SIP AUM increased from ₹0.03 lakh crore to ₹0.46 lakh crore.

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What the five-year trend means for investors

The data does not mean every SIP investor should automatically remain invested for five years or longer. Rather, it points to a broad behavioural shift: investors are increasingly using SIPs as a structured, long-term wealth-creation mechanism.

For investors, the takeaway is less about timing the market and more about maintaining discipline through market cycles. The growing share of SIP assets staying invested beyond five years suggests that consistency and investment horizon are becoming increasingly important features of India’s mutual fund investing culture.

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