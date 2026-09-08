Renault Duster Hybrid to Mahindra Thar 3-Door Facelift: 4 cars to look out for this festive season

The Tata Safari EV is set to be the brand’s next major electric SUV and will mark Tata Motors’ entry into the three-row electric SUV segment. Expected to arrive around the festive season this year, it will sit above the Harrier EV in Tata’s growing EV SUV range. In terms of styling, the Safari EV is likely to maintain the familiar silhouette and overall design of the petrol/diesel-powered Safari, while incorporating several EV-specific exterior elements. The cabin is expected to share much of its technology and equipment with the Harrier EV. The SUV is also likely to be offered with a dual-motor configuration featuring Tata’s QWD all-wheel-drive system.

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Renault Duster Hybrid

Although the Duster is already available in India, Renault is also expected to introduce a hybrid powertrain for the SUV. The electrified setup should deliver better fuel efficiency, making the Duster an appealing option for buyers who want a capable vehicle for long-distance touring. The hybrid powertrain was showcased during the SUV’s launch and is expected to be introduced in India by November 2026.

Tigor Facelift

Tata Motors is preparing to give the Tigor its biggest makeover yet as the compact sedan enters its later years in the Indian market. The upcoming update is expected to significantly refresh the car’s appearance, with the front end receiving the most extensive changes. The redesigned Tigor is likely to get new headlamps, a revised grille and a redesigned bumper, giving the sedan a substantially different appearance from the outgoing model. However, the changes are expected to remain largely cosmetic, as both the petrol-powered Tigor and its electric counterpart, the Tigor.ev, are likely to retain their existing powertrain and mechanical components.

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Mahindra Thar 3-Door Facelift

The three-door Mahindra Thar could soon receive another round of updates, with the latest test vehicle indicating that Mahindra is continuing work on the popular off-roader. Despite its strong identity in the Indian lifestyle-SUV segment, the model appears set for further visual revisions. The upcoming version may take design cues from the larger Thar Roxx, though recent test vehicles have shown variations in the grille design, suggesting that Mahindra could be evaluating multiple styling elements before finalising the production-spec model.

