PC Jeweller shares in focus on debt reduction, festive season gains

Shares of PC Jeweller are in focus today after the jeweller firm said its revenue grew about 63 per cent year-on-year in the second quarter of this fiscal on better demand for gold jewellery during the festive season. The stock ended 2.43% higher at Rs 12.66 on Wednesday against the previous close of Rs 12.36. Total 70.45 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 8.81 crore. The stock has lost 25.13% in a year but risen 381.37% in 2024.

Market cap of PC Jeweller stood at Rs 8324 crore. In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of the stock stands at 42.4, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone.

The stock trades lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

Delhi-based PC Jeweller, which has 52 showrooms, of which 49 are company-owned, further decreased its debt by 23 per cent during the September quarter.

The company said this was in addition to the reduction of approximately 9% done during the first quarter of this financial year and reduction of more than 50% that was already done in the previous

financial year.

"This debt reduction is in line with the company’s goal of becoming debt-free by the end of FY 2025-26. During the quarter, the company expanded its retail presence by opening a franchise-owned showroom in Pitampura, Delhi. This addition further strengthens PC Jeweller’s footprint in the region and supports its strategy of balanced growth through a mix of company-owned and franchise showrooms," the company said.

"Looking ahead, the Company is confident about building on its strong performance in the upcoming quarters and is focused on reclaiming its leading market position, which it has held in the past, added the firm.

In a regulatory filing, Delhi-based PC Jeweller shared operational update for the July-September quarter of the 2025-26 fiscal.