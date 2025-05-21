Piccadily Agro's Q4 revenue climbs by 8% with strong growth in spirits; stock dives 10%

Piccadily Agro Industries Ltd has recorded an 8% increase in revenue from operations, reaching ₹893 crore in the financial year 2024-25 (FY25) compared to ₹829 crore in the previous fiscal year. The company's EBITDA rose significantly by 25.4% year-on-year, amounting to ₹191.4 crore, up from ₹152.6 crore. The company, in a release, said its profit before tax also grew by 21.5% to ₹144.2 crore.

Advertisement

Related Articles

A key highlight of Piccadily's financial year was the outstanding 40% year-on-year (YoY) growth in its Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) division, driven by the increasing global demand for its premium products, including Indri Single Malt Whisky and Camikara. These brands have not only redefined Indian spirits' perception worldwide but have also garnered a strong following across multiple continents.

"This performance was fueled by surging global demand for its internationally acclaimed Indri Single Malt Whisky and Camikara, India’s first premium pure cane juice rum. Both brands have redefined how Indian spirits are perceived worldwide earning accolades and building a strong following across multiple continents," the company stated.

"Our performance this year has been impressive, reflecting our strategic focus and disciplined execution. We are extremely bullish on the long-term potential of the premium IMFL category, which continues to drive higher EBITDA margins — rising from 18.4% to 21.4%. We are actively leveraging both organic and inorganic growth opportunities to accelerate our momentum in this space. The company has also invested in excess of Rs 500 crore for growth and expansion in new capacities at Indri and a new project at Chhattisgarh which will be commissioned soon within FY26," said Natwar Aggarwal, CFO at Piccadily Agro.

Advertisement

The company said it has strengthened its presence by expanding to 26 states including UTs in India and 28 countries globally. "We expanded global travel retail presence to 11 international duty-free outlets and 16 Indian duty-free outlets," it added.

Piccadily said its focus on ageing reserves and its strategic expansion into global markets has solidified its position as a leader in the industry. Going forward, this approach is likely to continue driving the company's financial performance.

On the stock-specific front, Piccadily Agro shares slumped 10 per cent to hit their lower price band of Rs 542.10. Last checked, it was down 5.20 per cent at Rs 571. At this price, the counter has crashed 40.21 per cent on a year-to-date (YTD) basis.