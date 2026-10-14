Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsInvestors CornerIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
markets
stocks
PNC Infratech shares in focus after Delhi High Court stays NHAI debarment orders

PNC Infratech shares in focus after Delhi High Court stays NHAI debarment orders

PNC Infratech said the Delhi High Court had granted relief to the company and its special purpose vehicle (SPV), Awadh Expressway Pvt. Ltd., which is the concessionaire for the project.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Oct 14, 2026 9:13 AM IST
PNC Infratech shares in focus after Delhi High Court stays NHAI debarment ordersPNC Infratech stated that its business operations, along with those of its subsidiaries, would continue as usual.

Shares of PNC Infratech Ltd are in focus on Wednesday, October 14, after the Delhi High Court stayed the debarment orders imposed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on the company and its subsidiary. In an exchange filing on Tuesday evening, PNC Infratech said the Delhi High Court had granted relief to the company and its special purpose vehicle (SPV), Awadh Expressway Pvt. Ltd., which is the concessionaire for the project. The court stayed the debarment orders issued by the NHAI on September 3 and September 11, 2026.

Advertisement

The company further clarified that the debarment imposed on the concessionaire had also been extended to PNC Infratech by the authority.

PNC Infratech stated that its business operations, along with those of its subsidiaries, would continue as usual. The company added that it would disclose any financial implications arising from the matter, if applicable, in due course.

NHAI action

The development follows action initiated by the NHAI in August, when it issued a notice proposing to classify PNC Infratech as a “non-performer”. Such a classification would make the company ineligible to bid for future NHAI projects. The authority also issued a show-cause notice to the company.

Subsequently, PNC Infratech was barred from participating in projects tendered by the NHAI and the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways for three years. The latest court order provides interim relief by staying the debarment orders.

Advertisement

PNC Infratech's Q1 performance

Separately, PNC Infratech reported a steady performance in the first quarter, with earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rising 42.6% year-on-year. Its EBITDA margin also expanded by more than 500 basis points compared with the corresponding period last year.

In its post-results commentary, the company said proceedings relating to the show-cause notice over the Kanpur-Lucknow Expressway project were still pending. It also highlighted an improvement in execution across newly awarded highway projects.

Investors will now track further developments in the legal proceedings and their potential implications for the company's eligibility to participate in future highway projects.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Oct 14, 2026 9:13 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more